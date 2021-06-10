2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways: Day 3

Remember that feeling on the last day of school before summer break? How much energy you had that last day looking forward to having the summer off? Well, turns out that feeling exists in the NFL and it happens on the last day of mini-camp before the players break for a six-week summer vacation. Once they come back in July, it'll be training camp right into a grueling now-17 game schedule that will hopefully be extended well into February of next year.

All 89 rostered players were in attendance for the mandatory three-day period, where they stacked together a few great practices, coupled with meetings and previews of what's to come this season. The roster may have stayed relatively the same as far as the starters go, but the NFL is an ever-evolving, well-oiled machine and to be successful, you have to constantly adapt and improve. This past week was the first part of that.