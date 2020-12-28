Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Lions

1. WE'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS.

The Buccaneers not only clinched a postseason berth for the first time in over a decade, but they did it with style. Going into Detroit to face a Lions team and coaching staff that was in absolute disarray, it's exactly what the Bucs needed to do. They needed style points to not only convince others that they're the real deal, but more importantly, themselves. Despite winning their last two games, the Bucs hadn't made it easy on themselves. Winning in Atlanta took a 17-point comeback basically in the fourth quarter. They hadn't scored on their first drive of the game since Week Eight against the Giants. Everyone was asking what the Bucs needed to do to 'start fast' and there was no easy answer.

Until there was.

Head Coach Bruce Arians decided to switch things up and after winning the coin toss, instead of deferring, they took the ball in hopes of getting the offense going immediately.

"We like to have [the ball] coming out [for] the second half, so we always defer the coin toss, try to score before the half and get the double score," Arians explained. "This week we felt like we could attack, so we took the football if we won the coin toss and our guys went out and went right down the field. It was something we need desperately just so people would quit talking about it. We were winning, but we weren't winning nice enough. Today, hopefully it was nice enough."

It was certainly nice enough to get the Bucs into the playoffs. And look, with a dilapidated staff on the other sideline due to COVID-19 issues, this was a game the Buccaneers should have won. Quarterback Matthew Stafford exited the game early with an ankle injury. There was no other option than domination to dismiss any doubts about this team. And they made a statement when they needed to.

Now, the Buccaneers will enter the postseason for the first time in 13 years. Guys like Lavonte David, Will Gholston and Mike Evans, the longest-tenured Buccaneers, will play in a playoff game for the first time in their careers.

"Bittersweet – it's amazing," said David. "Great feeling – everybody knows what it took. Coach made an emphasis on it throughout the year [that] nothing is going to be given – we have to go out and take what we want. We're here, man. We did it. We clinched a playoff berth, but that's not it. We're going to enjoy this moment – I'm going to enjoy this moment for sure. It's definitely a great feeling to be a part of something like this. I'm definitely grateful."