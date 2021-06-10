2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways: Day 2

-Godwin was on the receiving end of one of Brady's more creative throws. With two defenders on him, Brady threw the ball low and just across the goal line, where Godwin crouched down in time for the ball to hit him right in the chest. He fell down in the end zone for the score and there was really nothing any defender could have done, even if they were allowed to make contact. Brady just puts the ball where only his receivers can get it.

-Wide receiver Travis Jonsen had a touchdown catch right in the back of the end zone, having to drag his feet to stay in bounds.

-Running back Ronald Jones had a great run after catching a short slant. He turned on the jets and he looks like he's gotten even faster from last year.

-Safety Mike Edwards had the second pick of the afternoon right over the middle, reading the play the whole way.

-Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens caught a ball over the middle where he laid out horizontally before the ball even got there but then made the catch and fell, outstretched, to the ground. It was a great display of body control for the fourth-year receiver.

-The last two team periods, all players came over to one field and the defense mixed in rookies with veterans as they subbed in and out of different packages against the offense. Even as the offense kept up with the traditional first-team, second-team, third-team, etc. the defense mixed in everyone.

-The day ended with situational drills, the first of which was a two-minute drill where the Bucs' offense needed a field goal to win the game. It ended in success as Brady engineered a drive that went the entire way down the field and ended with a play very reminiscent of a certain touchdown right before halftime of the NFC Championship in Green Bay. Brady hit wide receiver Scotty Miller down the left sideline right before he crossed the goal line for the nearly 50-yard touchdown. It was a drive that was almost stopped in its first set of downs after the Bucs' defense had backed the offense up to fourth-and-10 at one point. It was Godwin with the crucial conversion that continued the drive, because of course it was.