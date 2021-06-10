Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways: Day 2

Mini-camp continued on Wednesday with the longest practice of the week.

Jun 09, 2021 at 08:48 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210609_TR_MiniCamp_0067
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not even the unrelenting Florida sun and temperatures topping 90 degrees with an offensive amount of humidity could temper the energy during the second day of mandatory mini-camp practice. After a great first day on Tuesday, Wednesday picked right back up for the 9 a.m. practice with all 89 rostered players in attendance.

"We always talk about stacking really good practices together and you become a better football team," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "I think [these] two days really [have] shown me where we're at and I really like where we're at – mentally, physically, execution, everything – both sides of the ball, and special teams. It all looks like it's progressing in the right direction."

It was a back and forth day for both sides of the ball. The defense, despite the fact that contact is still prohibited, managed to get some wins against the offense, while the offense had some success, especially when it came to a situational drill led by one quarterback Tom Brady.

Best of Bucs' 2021 Mini-Camp: Day One

View the top photos from the Bucs first day of mandatory mini-camp.

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 and Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Helmet during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Helmet during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Quinton Bell #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - \85 during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - \85 during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Joe Jones #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
210608_TR_MiniCamp_0048
72 / 111
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Codey McElroy #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cleats during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cleats during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 111

TAMPA, FL - June 08, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - \13] during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - \13] during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 111

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 08, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 1 of minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are some observations from Day Two of mandatory mini-camp:

-Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul dropped to cover wide receiver Mike Evans at one point in the first team period of practice, yes you read that right, and almost had him. He took him all the way down the sideline but Evans made the catch, because he's Mike Evans and contact isn't even allowed right now.

-Both Pierre-Paul and outside linebacker Shaq Barrett actually keep pestering Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote for more reps. Not only that, they want more reps in coverage, specifically.

-Cornerback Jamel Dean had not one but two near-interceptions in the span of a few plays. He got a playful earful from Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles both times for not making the catch. Dean did get the pass breakups, though.

-Running back Giovani Bernard isn't the only one showing off his pass-catching abilities this offseason. Leonard Fournette had a great catch on a slant that he caught in stride ahead of his defender as he continued his effort for some extra yards.

-The 'blitz' period was an effective one for the defense. Completions were few and far between for the Bucs' receivers thanks to the defense hurrying the quarterback and getting perceived pressure quickly.

-In the first play of the seven-on-seven period, it looked as though Evans had safety Antoine Winfield Jr. beat but then Winfield Jr. leapt up as the ball was thrown Evans' way to get the pass breakup. He may only be 5'9 but he plays a lot bigger.

-Inside linebacker Kevin Minter had a great pass breakup right in front of tight end Tanner Hudson, who he tracked across the formation the whole way during the seven-on-seven period.

-Free agent signing Curtis Riley made the play of the day for the defense in the same period as he leapt up in the end zone to get in front of Chris Godwin, coming down with the ball to get the interception. The timing and height he got on his jump were incredibly impressive.

-However, Evans returned the favor on the next play by catching a touchdown between two defenders in the end zone. The timing of the throw from Brady was absolutely perfect.

-It was then followed by another end-zone toss, this time to tight end Rob Gronkowski who reached over Minter to make the grab.

-Godwin was on the receiving end of one of Brady's more creative throws. With two defenders on him, Brady threw the ball low and just across the goal line, where Godwin crouched down in time for the ball to hit him right in the chest. He fell down in the end zone for the score and there was really nothing any defender could have done, even if they were allowed to make contact. Brady just puts the ball where only his receivers can get it.

-Wide receiver Travis Jonsen had a touchdown catch right in the back of the end zone, having to drag his feet to stay in bounds.

-Running back Ronald Jones had a great run after catching a short slant. He turned on the jets and he looks like he's gotten even faster from last year.

-Safety Mike Edwards had the second pick of the afternoon right over the middle, reading the play the whole way.

-Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens caught a ball over the middle where he laid out horizontally before the ball even got there but then made the catch and fell, outstretched, to the ground. It was a great display of body control for the fourth-year receiver.

-The last two team periods, all players came over to one field and the defense mixed in rookies with veterans as they subbed in and out of different packages against the offense. Even as the offense kept up with the traditional first-team, second-team, third-team, etc. the defense mixed in everyone.

-The day ended with situational drills, the first of which was a two-minute drill where the Bucs' offense needed a field goal to win the game. It ended in success as Brady engineered a drive that went the entire way down the field and ended with a play very reminiscent of a certain touchdown right before halftime of the NFC Championship in Green Bay. Brady hit wide receiver Scotty Miller down the left sideline right before he crossed the goal line for the nearly 50-yard touchdown. It was a drive that was almost stopped in its first set of downs after the Bucs' defense had backed the offense up to fourth-and-10 at one point. It was Godwin with the crucial conversion that continued the drive, because of course it was.

-The last period of practice was another situational drill where the Bucs had only 22 seconds on the clock, no timeouts and needed a touchdown. That was also successful for the first team as Brady connected with Evans for the over 20-yard score after Evans beat his defender to the end zone.

Related Content

news

2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways – Day 1

Here are some observations as the Buccaneers kicked off mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday.
news

Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: May 25

The third phase of OTAs kicked off for the Buccaneers on Tuesday, May 25 and players took to the field for practice.
news

2021 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

It was a limited minicamp with restrictions preventing teams from fielding full practice rosters, but the rookies took the field for the first time as Buccaneers this weekend.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Super Bowl LV

We could talk about this game all day.
news

Top Three Takeaways from the NFC Championship

The Buccaneers sailed into the Frozen Tundra and came away with a victory over the Green Bay Packers, earning the right to play in their home stadium for Super Bowl LV.
news

Top Three Takeaways from (Round Three) of Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Buccaneers had little room for error against their division rivals but they stepped up with their most complete game of the season when it mattered most.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers put together a solid 60 minutes of football to 'survive and advance' to the next round – and it had a lot to do with a guy who has been here a few times before.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Falcons vs. Buccaneers 

There was no shortage of storylines in the Bucs' regular season finale at home.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers set out to "dominate" on Saturday in Detroit – and they did just that.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers mounted their second 17-point come-from-behind victory this season as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers got off to a good start for the final quarter of the season, defeating the Vikings 26-14 at home. Here are some things that stood out in the win. 
Advertising