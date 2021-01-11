Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Washington

1. ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has clearly been here before.

I've said it before, but I don't think Brady even knows how to panic. After getting off to a relatively good start, the Bucs found themselves with 18 points in the first half and holding an 11-point lead over the Football Team. But then Washington would start to close that gap, beginning in the third quarter. First, a field goal, then, a touchdown, until the Buccaneers had just a two-point advantage. It would have actually been tied had Washington been able to convert their two-point attempt, which was thankfully unsuccessful due to safety Jordan Whitehead immediately meeting tight end Logan Thomas after the catch, along with a swarm of Buccaneer defenders.

But this is when the Comeback Kid shines. On the possession immediately following the Washington touchdown, Brady drove down the field and got some points. Had it not been for an untimely second-down sack that forced Tampa Bay into third and long, the Bucs may have ended the drive in the end zone instead of settling for a field goal, but points were points and it gave the Bucs some breathing room.

From there, a quick three-and-out by Washington thanks to the Bucs' defense gave Brady an opportunity that he'd capitalize on to the fullest extent this time. He led a seven-play, 69-yard touchdown drive that ended with a three-yard Leonard Fournette run into the end zone and gave the Bucs their largest lead of the game with just over nine minutes left. One more field goal would be the cherry on top and the game would end in a victory formation for the Bucs.

Brady's day individually ended with 381 passing yards, which is the most in a single game in Buccaneers postseason history. He extended his NFL record for playoff touchdown passes to a ridiculous 75, which is a full 30 ahead of Joe Montana, who comes in at second. Brady has also now recorded at least 200 passing yards in the first half of each of Tampa Bay's last three games, matching the longest such streak of his career.

He also fed the ball to wide receiver Mike Evans, who had hyperextended his knee not even a week earlier. When he was announced as active, many thought maybe Evans would be out there as a decoy and force the Washington defense to account for him and draw defenders from the guys who would actually shoulder the load.

Nope.