Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

3. Can't rely on the Comeback Kid every time.

All that being said, Arians said on Monday, you don't want to rely on that kind of comeback either. Just because Tom Brady can engineer these kinds of things doesn't mean you want him to.

"There's no doubt," Arians agreed. "I think first halves of ballgames, if it's 50-50, I love where we're at. The sense of urgency in the locker room at halftime – it was very calm by him. 'We've got the ball, let's go make a play.' Then, we go down and score. It lit a fire in the offense. Defensively, I was really disappointed when they answered that with another touchdown. I think our defense needs to re-evaluate themselves a little bit and get back to what we're supposed to be doing and what we're capable of doing."

Arians said immediately after the game that while he was happy the team won, they can't expect to start the way they did and have success in the postseason, especially.

"My comments to the team after the game [were], 'If we can play 30 minutes like that, why can't we play 60?' It's frustrating," said Arians. "We lost to the Chiefs and the Rams by three [points]. Both of those games spotting them [points] and playing this way. It's not going to happen. You're not going to beat those good teams playing this way. We've got to play better in the first half than we played today."

The good news is the Buccaneers started games earlier in the season pretty hot. The first drives of the game were almost automatic for the offense. Tight end Cam Brate said it's just a matter of getting back to that.