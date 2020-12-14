Top Three Takeaways from Vikings vs. Buccaneers

1. The defense brought the pressure – and the blitz.

The first half was still a little bit of adjustment period for the Buccaneers but by the end of the second quarter, both sides of the ball started to find their rhythm. The offense put up 17 points, including a last second field goal before halftime, which instilled a sense of urgency in the Vikings for the second half. Down two scores, they needed points and therefore became reliant on quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' passing game. Cousins attempted just 15 passes in quarters one and two. He would have 22 in the second half. And in knowing that Cousins was likely going to pass – the Bucs' defense went 'hunting' as Head Coach Bruce Arians put it.

The day resulted in six sacks by four different players. Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett had two sacks, his sixth multi-sack performance in the last two seasons, which is tied for the most in that span. Over the past two seasons, the Bucs as a whole have 87.0 sacks, which is the third-most in the NFL. Their 40.0 sacks this season are tied for fourth.

Two of those sacks also included forced fumbles. One came from rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who now has three sacks on the season, which is tied for the second-most among NFL defensive backs and tied for the second-most among rookies this year. Winfield's final stat line included 11 tackles too, which ties for his short career's high. He has two games this year with at least 10 tackles and a sack fumble, becoming the first Bucs rookie since Kwon Alexander to have such a game.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had the other strip sack of Cousins and he recovered the ball too after physically ripping it out of the Minnesota quarterback's hand while he was mid-throw. Pierre-Paul is credited with four takeaways this season, which is the second-most by any front-seven player in the league. His four strip sacks this season also tie with Cleveland's Myles Garrett for most in the NFL. Pierre-Paul is the only player this season with at least 5.0 sacks and multiple interceptions.