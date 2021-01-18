Top Three Takeaways from (Round Three) of Buccaneers vs. Saints

3. Experience leading the way.

This win earned Tom Brady a trip to his 14th conference championship game. No, that's not a typo. It was his 32nd playoff win. Rob Gronkowski has never not been to the postseason in his career. Just let that sink in because it is unprecedented and unlikely to ever be replicated. With a track record like that, those two are leading this team to the belief that they belong and it shows.

"[I'm] just so proud of everyone – the whole organization," said Brady after the game. "Our coaches have put in so much work and effort getting us to this point and preparing us every day – just done an amazing job. Guys really come together – it's a really unique team. We have great chemistry, we have fun at practice and we've worked really hard to get to this point, just like the other three teams remaining. It's hard to get to this point – there's nothing guaranteed from this point forward – but we've got to go out there and we're going to have to play our very best to beat one of the best teams in the league."

Not to be overlooked are a few other guys on the roster who have playoff experience, too. Even a young guy like Fournette, who just celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday.

"I'm telling Ro, excuse my language, but '[Forget] the injury," Fournette said of what he talked to Jones about prior to Sunday's game. "We need you, I'm not going to lie to you – we need you.' I've been in these types of games. It's funny – we have four good running backs – Ro came in fresh; I came in fresh. I said, 'Man, understand this – you don't get many chances to make it to the playoffs [and] to have the run that we're on right now.' I'm a living example. We (the Jacksonville Jaguars) went from the AFC Championship to the next two years not even making it to the playoffs. So big congrats to Ro for fighting through the injury – a hand and a quad. That's difficult to play with. I played with it in college and it's hard. Also, shoutout to coach T-Mac (Todd McNair) who was drilling us on the sideline every possession, giving us tips. '[Did] you see that look Leonard? How do you feel about this run? How do you feel about that?' They did a great job as a whole with our running back coach too."

Then you have multiple defensive players who have quite a bit of experience in the postseason, too. That consists of guys like Super Bowl champs Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett, plus Ndamukong Suh, who said on Monday that he tried to impart his knowledge and preparation on some of the younger players on defense heading into the playoffs.