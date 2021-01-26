Top Three Takeaways from the NFC Championship

Yeah, the series ended on a spectacular 39-yard bomb to wide receiver Scotty Miller, who had blown past his defender and was wide open with running room in the end zone. Brady placed a perfect ball and added to the Bucs' lead as they ended the first half up 21-10.

On the other side of halftime, the Packers' first drive of the third quarter would be cut short by yet another turnover. This time it was the second of two forced fumbles from safety Jordan Whitehead and the first recovered by the Buccaneers. It was picked up by Devin White for his second fumble recovery in two games and returned 21 yards to give the Buccaneer offense a bonus possession right at the start of the half that began at the Packers' eight-yard line. One play later and Brady hit tight end Cam Brate in the end zone for the touchdown. The Buccaneers defense now leads all playoff teams with its seven takeaways and 41 points off takeaways.

Speaking of White, he led the team with 15 tackles – the most tackles in a playoff game in team history on top of that fumble recovery. The Bucs pestered the Packers quarterback and ball carriers all afternoon, recording 63 tackles to Green Bay's 51. Four of those tackles were for loss and the Bucs landed eight quarterback hits on Aaron Rodgers. Oh yeah, five of which were sacks. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett brought down Rodgers three times in the game, joining former defensive tackle Warren Sapp as the only players in team history with 3.0-or-more sacks in a playoff game. Not to be outdone, and almost insistent he shared in one of those sacks too, was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who was credited with two sacks of his own. It marked the first multi-sack performance of his postseason career. He joined Barrett, Simeon Rice (twice), Warren Sapp, Lee Roy Selmon and Steve White as the only players in team history with multiple sacks in a postseason game. Barrett and Pierre-Paul's 5.0 combined sacks on Sunday matched the Buccaneers' postseason record for a single game and also matched the most Rodgers had been sacked all season. I'd be remiss not to mention what a huge impact the defensive interior had on the success of its bookends. With the return of nose tackle Vita Vea, who played 33 snaps – which was 46% of the team's defensive snaps on the night, Green Bay's offensive line had all they could handle as the Bucs rotated Ndamukong Suh, Will Gholston, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and Steve McLendon up front. With much of the line focused on the interior, it gave JPP and Barrett a lot of one-on-one matchups, which of course, they won.

The interception led to the eight-yard score, the fumble recovery led to a 20-yard touchdown run by Fournette and the offense continued to match the defense's energy in a lot of ways. The 31 points were the second-most points ever in a playoff game for the Buccaneers, second only to the 48 they put up in San Diego on the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. The Bucs' 351 net yards was the third-most ever in a playoff game. And that was a direct result of the man under center, who finished the day completing 20 of 36 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Brady became the first player in Tampa Bay's postseason history with three-or-more touchdown passes in a single game. His 11 career three-touchdown performances in the playoffs are the most in NFL history.

And though he didn't get in the end zone, a big reason for the Bucs' production on offense was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who had five catches for 110 yards. Three of those came on crucial third downs and one was a 52-yard circus catch that he nearly sacrificed his body for that set up a touchdown. His 110 yards are the second-most in a playoff game in team history behind only Mike Evans' 119 yards in Washington this year.

But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Complementary football works when one side is struggling and there was no better evidence of that than the defensive stops in the fourth quarter. While Brady threw three touchdowns, he threw interceptions on three straight possessions. The Packers only got seven points total off those turnovers. The Bucs' defensed forced back-to-back three and outs on the latter two turnovers. It stopped Green Bay in their tracks and allowed the Bucs to take on a late field goal that would prove to be all they needed to come away with the win.

And speaking of that field goal, it was kicker Ryan Succop who made the 46-yarder on his only field goal attempt of the game, while converting all four extra point attempts. Succop is now 12-of-12 in his postseason career. His eight field goals made for Tampa Bay in the postseason are the second-most in franchise playoff history and he has been as reliable as they come – especially for Tampav Bay. Special teams was crucial all night as wide receiver and kick returner Jayson Mickens amassed 121 kick return yards, which set the record for most in a single game in Buccaneers postseason history.