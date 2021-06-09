2021 Bucs Mini-Camp Takeaways – Day 1

-Gronkowski had another catch over the middle from Brady as he audibly 'whooped' his way through would-be defenders to pick up extra yards. It may not come through in print but it was funny in the moment. Just picture Gronk going, 'whoop, whoop, whoop' as he shifts his body back and forth with the ball tucked under his arm.

-The next team period, Godwin snatched a ball out of the air right in front of his defender again before the sideline. He reached his hands out at the perfect time to grab it and makes it look so easy even I think I could do something like that (narrator: she very much cannot).

-In a red zone drill, it was Godwin again, though this time it's hard to decifer if the throw or the catch was better. It might be the former, with Brady placing the ball perfectly in the back corner of the end zone, on the opposite shoulder of Godwin from where his defender was. There was absolutely no way to stop a play like that as the ball dropped right into Godwin's hands for the score.

-Bernard had a nice catch on a better ball from quarterback Blaine Gabbert as he showed off his hands. It's clear Bernard has some practice at this.

-Gabbert had another good ball into a tight window for Gronk this time, who caught it just as two defenders were closing in. Brady isn't the only one who has his timing down pat with Gronkowski.

-Just before the end of practice Brady hit Godwin over the middle for a completion that looked doomed from the start. Godwin didn't look open at all and by the time the ball was thrown from the sideline vantage point, it looked like Godwin was triple covered. It apparently didn't matter, though. Godwin snagged it as he fell over (untouched) into the end zone.