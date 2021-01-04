Top Three Takeaways from Falcons vs. Buccaneers 

2. Offense is full on blazing.

Though Evans is an absolutely crucial part of the offense, as a whole the unit has seemingly caught fire in the last quarter of the season. After the Bucs' Week 13 bye, the Bucs have won four straight and the offense has put up some incredible numbers, led first and foremost by its quarterback: Tom Brady.

Brady had another stunning performance inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, completing 26 of 41 pass attempts for 399 yards and four touchdowns, thereby posting back-to-back four-touchdown games. It was the seventh-straight game Brady threw for multiple touchdowns, in fact, setting a new franchise record for the most-consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes in team history. Among many others, Brady also extended his single season passing touchdown franchise record to 40, Brady's most since he threw for 50 in 2007.

Oh yeah, and those 40 passing touchdowns are good for an NFL record for most by a quarterback in his first year with a team, including rookies.

"I think he broke Peyton Manning's record for [touchdown passes] being [in the first season] with a team [by] throwing 40 touchdowns," said Arians after the game. "I think Peyton had 37, so I know he'll like that [and] Peyton will be pissed. When we first met, that's really what we talked about – the guys that we have and what he could do with the players that we have. Adding Rob Gronkowski to the mix just helped. I envisioned 40 [touchdowns]. When he first signed I said, 'OK, we'll be a 40 [touchdown] and 10 [interception] team.' I was expecting practice, I was expecting OTAs and those things. What he's done with none of that – especially this last half of the season – is incredible."

And perhaps that's why it sort of took until the last four games of the season to really see any consistent output from the offense. The good news is, they're getting hot at the right time as they head into the postseason, thanks to an offensive arsenal that is just plain showing off its firepower at this point.

The Bucs had not one but two 100-yard receivers in Sunday's game. Antonio Brown had his best game as a Buccaneer with 138 yards and two touchdowns. Brown now has seven career games with at least 10 receptions, 100 receiving yards and multiple receiving touchdowns – the most such games in NFL history. Chris Godwin was also into triple digits, recording 133 yards and two touchdowns of his own. On just five catches. It gave him an astounding 26.6 yards per reception average and was Godwin's fifth game with multiple touchdowns of his career, tying him for second-most ever by a Bucs receiver. Oh and it was his 11th game with over 100 receiving yards, tying for fifth-most in franchise history, and his now-six touchdowns on the year bring his career total with the Bucs to 23, which already ties him for eighth-most in Bucs' history after just four seasons with the team *takes breath.* His 3,540 career receiving yards tie him for ninth-most in team history.

And though the passing game took up most of the spotlight on Sunday, Ronald Jones returned and had a 6.5 yard-per-carry average on the day. He fell just short of 1,000 yards for the season but set a new career-high for yards with 978 on the year, and rushing touchdowns, with seven.

And hey, one more note. Speaking of rushing touchdowns, Brady had three in the regular season, which matches his second-highest single-season total. Added to Brady's passing touchdowns and the 43-year-old quarterback accounted for 43 touchdowns this year.