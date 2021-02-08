CHAMPS! BUCS WIN SUPER BOWL LV

The vast majority of Buccaneer players won their first NFL championship on Sunday but the victory was the seventh in a Super Bowl for quarterback Tom Brady, extending his own all-time league record. Brady now has more Super Bowl victories as a player than any franchise in the NFL.

Brady also joins Peyton Manning as the only two quarterbacks to start Super Bowl wins for two different teams, and he is the first player in any of the four major North American sports to win championships for two different teams after turning 40.

The Buccaneers qualified for Super Bowl LV and an historic "home game" by winning three straight playoff games on the road. The fifth seed in the NFC to begin the postseason, the Buccaneers beat three division winners away from home – Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay – and then took down another division winner in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were the fifth team in league history to win three postseason road games on their way to the Super Bowl, and now they are the fourth to do so and complete the championship run, joining the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2007 New York Giants and the 2010 Green Bay Packers.

The Buccaneers' victory in Super Bowl LV is the team's eighth straight win, extending a franchise record. Tampa Bay won its final four regular-season games before doubling that with four more wins in the postseason. Overall, the 2020 Bucs finished with a 15-5 record, tying the 2002 Super Bowl team (15-4) for the most victories in a single season.

Brady and the Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the first-ever Super Bowl matchup between the league's top two passing attacks. Brady is now 2-0 in the postseason against the NFL's brightest young quarterback star. Brady's Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game on their way to victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in its second year with Head Coach Bruce Arians at the helm. Arians previously won two Super Bowls as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers went 7-9 in 2019 under Arians but went all-in for 2020 with the addition of Brady and a handful of other bold moves to sign or retain key players.