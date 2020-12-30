Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 30: Seven Bucs Listed

The Buccaneers list seven players on their first Week 17 practice report.

Dec 30, 2020
Carmen Vitali

Tampa Bay has a few more injuries going into the final game of the season than it did going into Detroit but the good news is that most players still practiced in some capacity. Quarterback Tom Brady had a maintenance day while defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter was the only one to sit out entirely due to injury.

It comes after Ledbetter got the first full sack of his career against the Lions. The Buccaneers have already clinched a playoff berth but will now be playing for seeding – and to get to 11-5 in the regular season, which Head Coach Bruce Arians views as a special feat.

"We're going to play to win," said Arians on Monday. "Eleven and five, that's very rare. To have a chance to get to 11-5, keep that seeding – we want that seeding just for pride. We don't care who we play, it's more for pride. I'd probably have to beat some guys in the head with a stick to try and get them not to play anyway. I talked to them about it before and [they said], 'I'm playing.' We're going to practice and play like everything depends on it. It's not going to be an easy game, either." 

Meanwhile, the Falcons listed 11 players on their injury report from Wednesday, including wide receiver Julio Jones who missed Week 15's matchup with the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • QB Tom Brady (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation
  • S Mike Edwards (hip) – Limited Participation
  • RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen) – Limited Participation
  • RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Limited Participation
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

Falcons

  • G James Carpenter (groin) – Limited Participation
  • DE John Cominsky (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • DT Marlon Davidson (knee) – Limited Participation
  • CB Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
  • DE Charles Harris (not injury related) – Did Not Participatte
  • C Matt Hennessy (knee) – Full Participation
  • WR Julio Jones (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
  • C Alex Mack (concussion) – Limited Participation
  • DE Steven Means (hand) – Full Participation
  • LB Foye Oluokun (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • WR Brandon Powell (foot) – Did Not Participate
  • RB Ito Smith (rib) – Limited Participation
  • TE Luke Stocker (elbow) – Limited Participation

