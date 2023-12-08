Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 8: Dean, White Ruled Out

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) and inside linebacker Devin White (foot) were ruled out of Sunday's matchup. In addition, both nose tackle Vita Vea (toe) and inside linebacker K.J. Britt (back) were listed as questionable. Everyone else on the report practiced in a full capacity on Friday.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Key:
- FP = full participation in practice
- LP = limited participation in practice
- DNP = did not practice
Buccaneers
- LB K.J. Britt (back) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- LB Lavonte David (groin) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- LB SirVocea Dennis (illness) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- WR Chris Godwin (rest) - DNP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- C Robert Hainsey (knee/knee) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- DB Josh Hayes (illness) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- G Cody Mauch (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
- NT Vita Vea (toe) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- LB Devin White (foot) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/back) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday)
Falcons
- OL Drew Dalman (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), LP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- CB Mike Hughes (hand) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- LB Nate Landman (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- DL LaCale London (knee) - FP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- OL Kaleb McGary (knee) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- CB Jeff Okudah (ankle) - LP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), LP (Friday), Game Status: Questionable
- DL David Onyemata (ankle) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.), DNP (Friday) Game Status: Out
- CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.), FP (Friday) Game Status: Questionable
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (illness) - DNP (Friday)