Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 6: Ryan, Brate, Hicks Among Non-Participants 

Ahead of the Week Five clash, a look at Thursday's injury report

Oct 06, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Injury Report Oct. 6

On Thursday as the Buccaneers gear up to face their divisional foe, the Atlanta Falcons, several players were non-participants during practice including Cameron Brate (concussion), Akiem Hicks (foot), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (illness) and Logan Ryan (foot). In addition, Tom Brady (right shoulder/right finger) upgraded to a full participant after not practicing on Wednesday. Carlton Davis III (shoulder), Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Donovan Smith (elbow) all practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday ahead of the Week Five matchup.

Read below for the full injury report of both teams:

Buccaneers

  • QB Tom Brady (right shoulder/right finger) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Full Participation (Thurs.)
  • TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - Full Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • WR Julio Jones (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • WR Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • S Logan Ryan (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.), Limited Participation (Thurs.)

Falcons

  • TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 5: Tom Brady, Cameron Brate and Akiem Hicks Among Non-Participants

Ahead of the Week Five clash, a look at Wednesday's injury report

news

Buccaneers-Chiefs Injury Report Sept. 30: Hicks Ruled Out, Perriman Doubtful

Ahead of the Week Four clash, a look at Friday's injury report

news

Buccaneers-Chiefs Injury Report Sept. 29: Julio Jones Practices in a Limited Capacity for Second Day

Ahead of the Week Four clash, a look at Thursday's injury report

news

Buccaneers-Chiefs Injury Report Sept. 28: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones Return to Practice in Limited Fashion

Ahead of the Week Four clash, a look at Wednesday's injury report

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 23: Chris Godwin and Akiem Hicks Ruled Out

Ahead of the Week Three clash, a look at the Buccaneers final injury report

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 22: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks Remain Among Non-Participants

Ahead of the Week Three clash, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 21: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks Among Non-Participants

Ahead of the Week Three clash, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

news

Saints-Buccaneers Final Injury Report Sept. 16: Smith and McCollum Doubtful, Godwin Ruled Out

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints

news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 15: Mike Evans, Julio Jones Among Four Non-Participants on Thursday

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints

news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 14: Julio Jones, Chris Godwin Among Six Non-Participants

A look at the Buccaneers injury designations ahead of Sunday's Week Two divisional matchup with the New Orleans Saints

news

Cowboys-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 9: One Buc Out, Two Listed as Questionable

Ahead of the 2022 regular season opener, the Buccaneers have several players listed on the injury report

Advertising