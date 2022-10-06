Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 6: Ryan, Brate, Hicks Among Non-Participants 

On Thursday as the Buccaneers gear up to face their divisional foe, the Atlanta Falcons, several players were non-participants during practice including Cameron Brate (concussion), Akiem Hicks (foot), Rakeem Nunez-Roches (illness) and Logan Ryan (foot). In addition, Tom Brady (right shoulder/right finger) upgraded to a full participant after not practicing on Wednesday. Carlton Davis III (shoulder), Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and Donovan Smith (elbow) all practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday ahead of the Week Five matchup.