Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 5: Tom Brady, Cameron Brate and Akiem Hicks Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday's injury report as the Buccaneers gear up to face divisional foe, Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady (right shoulder/right finger), Cameron Brate (concussion), Akiem Hicks (foot), and Logan Ryan (foot) did not participate in practice. Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring), and Donovan Smith (elbow) practiced in a limited fashion ahead of the Week Five matchup at Raymond James Stadium.