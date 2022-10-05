Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Oct. 5: Tom Brady, Cameron Brate and Akiem Hicks Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday's injury report as the Buccaneers gear up to face divisional foe, Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady (right shoulder/right finger), Cameron Brate (concussion), Akiem Hicks (foot), and Logan Ryan (foot) did not participate in practice. Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee), Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring), and Donovan Smith (elbow) practiced in a limited fashion ahead of the Week Five matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
Read below for the full injury report of both teams:
Buccaneers
- QB Tom Brady (right shoulder/right finger) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- TE Cameron Brate (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - Full Participation (Wed.)
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- WR Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
- S Logan Ryan (foot) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- LT Donovan Smith (elbow) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
Falcons
- TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
- P Bradley Pinion (personal) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)