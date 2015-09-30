Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Injury Report for Sept. 30

Five Buccaneers missed practice on Wednesday, including cornerback Johnthan Banks.

Sep 30, 2015 at 09:13 AM
The Buccaneers released their first injury report on Wednesday as the team prepares for their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Nine players were listed, five of which did not participate in practice. Cornerback Johnthan Banks, left tackle Donovan Smith and tight end Luke Stocker were all added to the injury report following Sunday's game against the Texans. The Bucs were without two tight ends as Austin Seferian-Jenkins was also unable to practice. Eight Panthers were listed on the team's injury report, seven of which did not practice. Linebacker Luke Kuechly was among the Panthers sidelined on Wednesday.BUCCANEERS

CB Johnthan Banks (knee) - did not participate
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - did not participate
LT Donovan Smith (knee) - did not participate
C Evan Smith (ankle) - did not participate
TE Luke Stocker (hip) - did not partcipate
S Chris Conte (hip) - limited
DE George Johnson (neck) - limited
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - limited
S Major Wright (abdomen) - limited

PANTHERS
WR Corey Brown (illness) - did not participate
WR Jerricho Cotchery (ankle) - did not participate
DT Dwan Edwards (non-injury) - did not participate
LB Luke Kuechly (concussion) - did not participate
RB Jonathan Stewart (tibia) - did not participate
FB Mike Tolbert (groin) - did not participate
OT Daryl Williams (knee) - did not participate
LB Thomas Davis (chest) - limited

