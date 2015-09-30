Buccaneers Injury Report for Sept. 30

The Buccaneers released their first injury report on Wednesday as the team prepares for their Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Nine players were listed, five of which did not participate in practice. Cornerback Johnthan Banks, left tackle Donovan Smith and tight end Luke Stocker were all added to the injury report following Sunday's game against the Texans. The Bucs were without two tight ends as Austin Seferian-Jenkins was also unable to practice. Eight Panthers were listed on the team's injury report, seven of which did not practice. Linebacker Luke Kuechly was among the Panthers sidelined on Wednesday.BUCCANEERS