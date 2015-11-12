Buccaneers Injury Report, Nov. 12

After missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, cornerback Alterraun Verner returned to practice for the Bucaneers, albeit in a limited capacity. Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel was also upgraded; McDaniel was listed as a full participant in practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Dez Bryant's status was the most notable change on Dallas' injury report. The wide receiver was unable to practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.BUCCANEERS
WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - did not participate
G Ali Marpet (ankle) - did not participate
DE Jacquies Smith (ankle) - did not participate
S D.J. Swearinger (toe) - did not participate
CB Alterraun Verner (foot) - limited
S Major Wright (hamstring) - limited
S Bradley McDougald (concussion) - limited
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - limited
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - limited
DT Tony McDaniel (non-injury) - full
COWBOYS
WR Brice Butler (hamstring) - did not participate
DT Nick Hayden (ankle/ankle) - did not participate
LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle) - did not participate
DE DeMarcus Lawrence (ankle) - did not participate
LB Sean Lee (concussion) - did not participate
RB Rod Smith (illness) - limited
S Barry Church (ankle) - limited
CB Brandon Carr (shoulder) - limited
WR Dez Bryant (foot/knee) - limited
LB Rolando McClain (hand) - full
DT Jack Crawford (hand) - full
TE James Hanna (ankle) - full
QB Matt Cassel (knee) - full
RB Christine Michael (illness) - full
