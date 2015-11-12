Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Injury Report, Nov. 12

Alterraun Verner and Tony McDaniel returned to practice for the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Nov 12, 2015 at 08:13 AM
1112-mcdaniel.jpg

After missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, cornerback Alterraun Verner returned to practice for the Bucaneers, albeit in a limited capacity. Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel was also upgraded; McDaniel was listed as a full participant in practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Dez Bryant's status was the most notable change on Dallas' injury report. The wide receiver was unable to practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.BUCCANEERS

WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - did not participate
G Ali Marpet (ankle) - did not participate
DE Jacquies Smith (ankle) - did not participate
S D.J. Swearinger (toe) - did not participate
CB Alterraun Verner (foot) - limited
S Major Wright (hamstring) - limited
S Bradley McDougald (concussion) - limited
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - limited
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - limited
DT Tony McDaniel (non-injury) - full

COWBOYS
WR Brice Butler (hamstring) - did not participate
DT Nick Hayden (ankle/ankle) - did not participate
LB Anthony Hitchens (ankle) - did not participate
DE DeMarcus Lawrence (ankle) - did not participate
LB Sean Lee (concussion) - did not participate
RB Rod Smith (illness) - limited
S Barry Church (ankle) - limited
CB Brandon Carr (shoulder) - limited
WR Dez Bryant (foot/knee) - limited
LB Rolando McClain (hand) - full
DT Jack Crawford (hand) - full
TE James Hanna (ankle) - full
QB Matt Cassel (knee) - full
RB Christine Michael (illness) - full

For more information, CLICK HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from the Divisional Round: Rams vs. Buccaneers

You either win or you learn, right? Well, here's what we learned about this team from the last game of the season.
news

Mike Evans, Devin White & Antoine Winfield Jr. Added to Pro Bowl Roster

The Bucs' three first alternates for the Pro Bowl are all now slated to play in the game as WR Mike Evans, ILB Devin White and S Antoine Winfield, Jr. were added to the NFC roster on Tuesday
news

Updates: Evans, White, Winfield Get Pro Bowl Call; Practice Squad Re-Signings

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular and post season
news

The Anatomy of a Comeback | A Next Gen Look at Rams-Bucs

The Buccaneers turned what was almost certain defeat in the third quarter on Sunday into a coin flip before falling to the Rams at the end…Plus, Tampa Bay's offense went heavy in the playoffs
Advertising