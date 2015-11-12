Buccaneers Injury Report, Nov. 12

After missing Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, cornerback Alterraun Verner returned to practice for the Bucaneers, albeit in a limited capacity. Defensive tackle Tony McDaniel was also upgraded; McDaniel was listed as a full participant in practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Dez Bryant's status was the most notable change on Dallas' injury report. The wide receiver was unable to practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.BUCCANEERS