Buccaneers Injury Report, Nov. 4

The Bucs and Giants released their first injury reports on Wednesday and both teams had a handful of players listed. Defensive end Jacquies Smith joined the Bucs' list with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's victory over the Falcons. Smith was one of four Bucs unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, along with wide receiver Vincent Jackson and safety Major Wright. Guard Logan Mankins is listed on the report, but wasn't injured - he was given a veteran's day. The Giants had eight players unable to practice, including linebacker Jon Beason and wide receiver Rueben Randle. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was not listed on the Giants' report.BUCCANEERS