Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Injury Report, Nov. 4

After suffering an ankle injury this past weekend, Jacquies Smith was unable to practice on Wednesday.

Nov 04, 2015 at 08:31 AM
114-smith.jpg

The Bucs and Giants released their first injury reports on Wednesday and both teams had a handful of players listed. Defensive end Jacquies Smith joined the Bucs' list with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's victory over the Falcons. Smith was one of four Bucs unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, along with wide receiver Vincent Jackson and safety Major Wright. Guard Logan Mankins is listed on the report, but wasn't injured - he was given a veteran's day. The Giants had eight players unable to practice, including linebacker Jon Beason and wide receiver Rueben Randle. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was not listed on the Giants' report.BUCCANEERS

WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - did not participate
DE Jacquies Smith (ankle) - did not articipate
G Logan Mankins (non-injury) - did not participate
S Major Wright (hamstring) - did not participate
DE William Gholston (knee) - limited
DT Tony McDaniel (groin) - limited
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - limited
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - limited

GIANTS
LB Jon Beason (ankle/knee) - did not participate
WR Victor Cruz (calf) - did not participate
S Craig Dahl (neck) - did not participate
TE Larry Donnell (neck) - did not participate
DE Owa Odighizuwa (hamstring) - did not participate
WR Rueben Randle (hamstring) - did not participate
G Geoff Schwartz (ankle) - did not participate
LB J.T. Thomas (ankle) - did not participate
LB Uani 'Unga (neck) - limited
RB Orleans Darkwa (back) - limited
CB Prince Amukamara (pectoral) - limited

Advertising