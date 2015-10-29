Buccaneers Injury Report, Oct. 29

The Bucs injury report grew by one player on Thursday, with Logan Mankins joining the list. Although he was listed, Mankins wasn't hurt - he was given the day off by the Bucs' coaching staff. For the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, center Evan Smith was a full participant in practice. Safety Major Wright was limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday, but was unable to practice on Thursday. The Falcons remain relatively healthy, with just three players unable to participate in practice.BUCCANEERS
DT Tony McDaniel (groin) - did not participate
DT Clinton McDonald (pectoral) - did not participate
T Reid Fragel (concussion) - did not participate
G Logan Mankins (non-injury) - did not participate
WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - did not participate
S Major Wright (hamstring) - did not participate
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - limited
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - limited
C Evan Smith (ankle) - full
WR Russell Shepard (hamstring) - full
FALCONS
WR Leonard Hankerson (hamstring) - did not participate
S William Moore (groin) - did not participate
WR Nick Williams (hamstring) - did not participate
DT Jonathan Babineaux (back) - limited
OLB O'Brien Schofield (knee) full
