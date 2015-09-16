Buccaneers Injury Report, Sept. 16

Six players were listed on the Buccaneers' injury report on Wednesday, three of which were unable to participate in practice. Linebacker Danny Lansanah and safety Major Wright missed practice with injuries sustained in Sunday's game while T.J. Fatinikun remains sidelined with a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing last weekend. Mike Evans was out during Week 1 but practiced on Wednesday, though he was limited. Four players were listed on the Saints' injury report, three of which did not practice.BUCCANEERS
LB Bruce Carter (ribs) - limited
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – limited
CB Mike Jenkins (hamstring) - limited
DE T.J. Fatinikun (shoulder) – did not participate
LB Danny Lansanah (ankle) - did not participate
S Major Wright (abdomen) - did not participate
SAINTS
RB C.J. Spiller (knee) - limited
S Jarius Byrd (knee) - did not participate
LB Dannell Ellerbe (toe) - did not participate
CB Keenan Lewis (hip) - did nor participate
For more information, CLICK HERE.