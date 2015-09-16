Buccaneers Injury Report, Sept. 16

Six players were listed on the Buccaneers' injury report on Wednesday, three of which were unable to participate in practice. Linebacker Danny Lansanah and safety Major Wright missed practice with injuries sustained in Sunday's game while T.J. Fatinikun remains sidelined with a shoulder injury that prevented him from playing last weekend. Mike Evans was out during Week 1 but practiced on Wednesday, though he was limited. Four players were listed on the Saints' injury report, three of which did not practice.BUCCANEERS