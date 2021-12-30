Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 30: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice 

The Buccaneers got some good news on Thursday when safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice. Winfield had been sidelined since after the Bucs' home game against the Bills in Week 14 with a foot injury and practiced in a limited capacity as he tries to work his way back.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was downgraded to a non-participant with his ankle injury after being limited on Wednesday.

It was a veteran's day off for quarterback Tom Brady. A total of six players were designated as non-participants on the day, including both outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul for the second-consecutive day.

The Jets added C.J. Mosley to their practice report on a rest day. They also upgraded Sheldon Rankins to a limited participant after he sat out Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Did Not Participate

S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Limited Participation

Jets

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) – Did Not Participate

LB C.J. Mosley (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Limited Participation