Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 30: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice 

The Bucs’ safety practiced for the first time in weeks on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.

Dec 30, 2021 at 03:53 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Injury Report

The Buccaneers got some good news on Thursday when safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice. Winfield had been sidelined since after the Bucs' home game against the Bills in Week 14 with a foot injury and practiced in a limited capacity as he tries to work his way back.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was downgraded to a non-participant with his ankle injury after being limited on Wednesday.

It was a veteran's day off for quarterback Tom Brady. A total of six players were designated as non-participants on the day, including both outside linebackers Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul for the second-consecutive day.

The Jets added C.J. Mosley to their practice report on a rest day. They also upgraded Sheldon Rankins to a limited participant after he sat out Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Did Not Participate

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Did Not Participate

S Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

ILB Grant Stuard (elbow) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Limited Participation

Jets

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) – Did Not Participate

LB C.J. Mosley (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) – Limited Participation

S Elijah Riley (concussion) – Full Participation

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed nine on their first practice report of Week 17.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 24: Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr Ruled Out

The Buccaneers ruled out Evans and Winfield Jr. ahead of Sunday's game in Charlotte.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 23: Jaelon Darden, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Added

The Buccaneers added Darden, Nuñez-Roches and quarterback Tom Brady on a rest day to their injury report on Thursday.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 22: Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

The Bucs list 10 and sit four in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 17: Dean Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without Dean on Sunday but have question marks surrounding four other players, included three more defensive backs.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 16: Winfield, Dean, Fournette, Sherman Sit Out Second Straight Day

There was only one change to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 15: Fournette, Dean, Sherman, Winfield Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven players on their first injury report of Week 15.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Jordan Whitehead Ruled Out

The Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only player ruled out for the Bucs ahead of their home matchup with Buffalo.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Jensen Remains Sidelined, Dean, Gholston Upgraded

The Bucs upgraded both Jamel Dean and Will Gholston while Ryan Jensen sat out the second straight practice.
news

Bills-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 8: Jamel Dean, Will Gholston, Ryan Jensen, Jordan Whitehead Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed eight players on their first injury report of Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 3: Jordan Whitehead, Jaelon Darden Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled two players out ahead of their division contest in Atlanta for Week 13.
Advertising