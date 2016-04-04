Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup, 8.0

Heading into the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers held the No. 1 overall pick and had their sights set on a drafting a quarterback. The team would eventually select Jameis Winston, who went on to throw for 4,042 yards, the third-most ever by a rookie. The Bucs hold the No. 9 pick this year and could select a player at a number of different positions, from defensive end to cornerback to offensive tackle. Below is a look at what a handful of NFL Draft experts think the Buccaneers will do in the first round.
Who do you think the Bucs will take? Cast your vote by clicking HERE. *BUCCANEERS.COM FAN POLL: Cornerback * *ESPN *Todd McShay (March 24): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Mel Kiper (March 8): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
NFL.COM
Daniel Jeremiah (March 29): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
Lance Zierlein (March 21): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Bucky Brooks (March 16): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Charles Davis (March 23): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
USA TODAY
Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida
Updated: March 24
"The ball's in the air quite a bit in the NFC South. Pairing Hargreaves with veteran CB Brent Grimes would give the ex-Gator more time to adapt to the pros while honing his skills against No. 2 receivers or while locking down the slot."
CBS SPORTS, NFL DRAFT SCOUT
Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Updated: March 28
"Tampa needs to address the cornerback position this draft and Hargreaves is a tough-minded, instinctive cover man who is ready to start from Day One in the NFL."
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, DON BANKS
Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida
Updated: March 30
"In a division where the Bucs do battle six times a season with the likes of Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Matt Ryan, taking the top-rated cornerback in the draft is almost always the right play. While the Bucs added veteran cover man Brent Grimes in free agency, you can never have enough corners in today's pass-first NFL. The Bucs might be sitting ninth in a draft that goes about eight elite players deep, but they will have nothing to complain about if they come away with Hargreaves."
WALTER FOOTBALL
Leonard Floyd, DE/LB, Georgia
Updated: March 30
"It's quite apparent that Tampa needed someone better to get to the quarterback, and while it already added Robert Ayers, a long-term option is needed. Fortunately for the front office, this class is loaded with talented edge rushers.
PEWTER REPORT
Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
Updated: April 3
"Rankins is the top-rated 4-3, one-gap defensive tackle in the draft. While the Bucs already have McCoy, drafting Rankins gives them another disruptive interior pass rusher and insurance at the three-technique in case he gets injured. New defensive coordinator Mike Smith had a pair of Pro Bowl defensive tackles in Marcus Stroud and John Henderson in Jacksonville, and St. Louis spent a first-round pick on defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2014 just two years after drafting defensive tackle Michael Brockers in the first round in 2012. It's not unheard of for a team to have two talented defensive tackles, and Rankins has the traits to be special."
CBS SPORTS, ROB RANG
Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Updated: March 27
"The Bucs addressed their defensive line already this offseason with a three-year deal for free agent Robert Ayers, but at this point, Bosa is simply too good of a player to pass up. Bosa isn't a flashy athlete and may never be a 10-plus sack-a-season player in the NFL. He's pro-ready, though, showing awareness and strength to handle run-stuffing duties as well as the burst and refined hand play to attack the quarterback."
CBS SPORTS, PETE PRISCO
Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
Updated: March 29
"Pass rush. Pass rush. Pass rush. They have to get more from their edge rushers. Lawson would help fix that."
DRAFTTEK.com
Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
Updated: April 1
"Lawson will not have "fallen into their laps", but he will be a guy who will increase the effectiveness of the defensive line in the immediate future. Lawson improved his body of work every year at Clemson."
SBNATION, DAN KADAR
Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Updated: March 14
"The Buccaneers signed Robert Ayers to a three-year contract, so the need for a pass rusher is less pressing – though Tampa should still add someone else up front. But with Ayers on the roster, the Buccaneers can look at the secondary. Although Brent Grimes was added, his better days are behind him. Hargreaves is a shutdown corner who could be good on the outside or excel covering receivers on the inside."