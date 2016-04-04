Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup, 8.0

Heading into the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers held the No. 1 overall pick and had their sights set on a drafting a quarterback. The team would eventually select Jameis Winston, who went on to throw for 4,042 yards, the third-most ever by a rookie. The Bucs hold the No. 9 pick this year and could select a player at a number of different positions, from defensive end to cornerback to offensive tackle. Below is a look at what a handful of NFL Draft experts think the Buccaneers will do in the first round.

Who do you think the Bucs will take? Cast your vote by clicking HERE. *BUCCANEERS.COM FAN POLL: Cornerback * *ESPN *Todd McShay (March 24): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

Mel Kiper (March 8): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

NFL.COM

Daniel Jeremiah (March 29): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

Lance Zierlein (March 21): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon

Bucky Brooks (March 16): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon

Charles Davis (March 23): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

USA TODAY

Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida

Updated: March 24

"The ball's in the air quite a bit in the NFC South. Pairing Hargreaves with veteran CB Brent Grimes would give the ex-Gator more time to adapt to the pros while honing his skills against No. 2 receivers or while locking down the slot."

CBS SPORTS, NFL DRAFT SCOUT

Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida

Updated: March 28

"Tampa needs to address the cornerback position this draft and Hargreaves is a tough-minded, instinctive cover man who is ready to start from Day One in the NFL."

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, DON BANKS

Vernon Hargreaves III, CB, Florida

Updated: March 30

"In a division where the Bucs do battle six times a season with the likes of Drew Brees, Cam Newton and Matt Ryan, taking the top-rated cornerback in the draft is almost always the right play. While the Bucs added veteran cover man Brent Grimes in free agency, you can never have enough corners in today's pass-first NFL. The Bucs might be sitting ninth in a draft that goes about eight elite players deep, but they will have nothing to complain about if they come away with Hargreaves."

WALTER FOOTBALL

Leonard Floyd, DE/LB, Georgia

Updated: March 30

"It's quite apparent that Tampa needed someone better to get to the quarterback, and while it already added Robert Ayers, a long-term option is needed. Fortunately for the front office, this class is loaded with talented edge rushers.

PEWTER REPORT

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

Updated: April 3

"Rankins is the top-rated 4-3, one-gap defensive tackle in the draft. While the Bucs already have McCoy, drafting Rankins gives them another disruptive interior pass rusher and insurance at the three-technique in case he gets injured. New defensive coordinator Mike Smith had a pair of Pro Bowl defensive tackles in Marcus Stroud and John Henderson in Jacksonville, and St. Louis spent a first-round pick on defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2014 just two years after drafting defensive tackle Michael Brockers in the first round in 2012. It's not unheard of for a team to have two talented defensive tackles, and Rankins has the traits to be special."

CBS SPORTS, ROB RANG

Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Updated: March 27

"The Bucs addressed their defensive line already this offseason with a three-year deal for free agent Robert Ayers, but at this point, Bosa is simply too good of a player to pass up. Bosa isn't a flashy athlete and may never be a 10-plus sack-a-season player in the NFL. He's pro-ready, though, showing awareness and strength to handle run-stuffing duties as well as the burst and refined hand play to attack the quarterback."

CBS SPORTS, PETE PRISCO

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Updated: March 29

"Pass rush. Pass rush. Pass rush. They have to get more from their edge rushers. Lawson would help fix that."

DRAFTTEK.com

Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson

Updated: April 1

"Lawson will not have "fallen into their laps", but he will be a guy who will increase the effectiveness of the defensive line in the immediate future. Lawson improved his body of work every year at Clemson."