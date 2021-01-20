Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 20: Antonio Brown Sidelined

The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday to open preparation for Sunday's NFC Championship at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It was an effort by the coaching staff to give the players some extra rest after a physical Divisional Round win in New Orleans last Sunday evening, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Therefore, the statuses you see below are estimations. The only players that were classified as non-participants were wide receiver Antonio Brown and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Brown suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game but an MRI had revealed no major damage so he is considered day-to-day, according to Arians.

The Packers listed 11 players on their first practice report of the week. Most players, including wide receiver Allen Lazard, kicker Mason Crosby and running back AJ Dillon, were listed as limited.See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Full Participation

G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation

Packers