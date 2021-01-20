Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 20: Antonio Brown Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Championship week ahead of Sunday’s title game in Green Bay against the Packers.

Jan 20, 2021 at 04:47 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday to open preparation for Sunday's NFC Championship at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. It was an effort by the coaching staff to give the players some extra rest after a physical Divisional Round win in New Orleans last Sunday evening, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Therefore, the statuses you see below are estimations. The only players that were classified as non-participants were wide receiver Antonio Brown and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Brown suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game but an MRI had revealed no major damage so he is considered day-to-day, according to Arians.

The Packers listed 11 players on their first practice report of the week. Most players, including wide receiver Allen Lazard, kicker Mason Crosby and running back AJ Dillon, were listed as limited.See below for the full practice report for both teams.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

  • WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation
  • RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Full Participation
  • G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation

Packers

  • LB Krys Barnes (thumb) – Limited Participation
  • K Mason Crosby (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • RB AJ Dillon (quadricep) – Limited Participation
  • DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) – Limited Participation
  • WR Allen Lazard (wrist/back) – Limited Participation
  • TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Limited Participation
  • S Will Redmond (knee) - Full Participation
  • LB Za'Darius Smith (thumb) - Limited Participation
  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle) - Limited Participation
  • T Rick Wagner (knee) - Limited Participation
  • RB Jamaal Williams (ankle) - Limited Participation

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 15: Two Out, Three Questionable for Bucs

The Buccaneers had their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup in New Orleans and ruled two players out while listing three others as questionable against the Saints.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones Returns

The Buccaneers are looking to get healthier as they go into familiar territory to take on the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round this Sunday. 
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 13: Ronald Jones Still Sidelined

The Buccaneers advanced in the playoffs after their victory in Washington and get set to take on the Saints in New Orleans. The good news is that they'll be going into the Superdome relatively healthy.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Questionable

The Buccaneers rule one player out, three other questionable ahead of Saturday's Wild Card game in Washington.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Carlton Davis Returns

The Buccaneers returned cornerback Carlton Davis to practice in a limited capacity while Washington got good news on offense.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Listed for Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers opened practice ahead of Saturday night's Wild Card matchup with the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, holding a walk-through session.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 1: Carlton Davis Game-Time Decision

Cornerback Carlton Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity but his status for Sunday's regular season finale against the Falcons is still in question.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 31: Ronald Jones Returns to Full Participation

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a finger injury in Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 30: Seven Bucs Listed

The Buccaneers list seven players on their first Week 17 practice report.
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 24: Carlton Davis Listed as Doubtful

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Thursday, who has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in full capacity. 
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 23: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Wednesday but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in a limited capacity. 

Advertising