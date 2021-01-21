Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 21: Antoine Winfield Jr. Added

There wasn't much change on Thursday from the second injury report of Championship Week. The Buccaneers added safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to their practice report with an ankle issue but he was still listed as a full participant. Other than that, each player stayed consistent in their designation.

The same was mostly true for the Packers. The only changes there were that tight end Marcedes Lewis was downgraded to a non-participant and safety Will Redmond was also downgraded to limited from full participation on Wednesday.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Full Participation

G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Full Participation

Packers

LB Krys Barnes (thumb) – Limited Participation

K Mason Crosby (shoulder) – Limited Participation

RB AJ Dillon (quadricep) – Limited Participation

DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) – Limited Participation

WR Allen Lazard (wrist/back) – Limited Participation

TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Did Not Participate

S Will Redmond (knee) – Limited Participation

LB Za'Darius Smith (thumb) – Limited Participation

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle) – Limited Participation

TE Rick Wagner (knee) – Limited Participation

RB Jamaal Williams (ankle) – Limited Participation