Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 21: Antoine Winfield Jr. Added

There wasn't much change on Thursday from the second injury report of Championship Week. The Buccaneers added safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to their practice report with an ankle issue but he was still listed as a full participant. Other than that, each player stayed consistent in their designation.
The same was mostly true for the Packers. The only changes there were that tight end Marcedes Lewis was downgraded to a non-participant and safety Will Redmond was also downgraded to limited from full participation on Wednesday.
See below for the full practice report for both teams.
Buccaneers
- WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Did Not Participate
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation
- RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Full Participation
- G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle) – Limited Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Full Participation
Packers
- LB Krys Barnes (thumb) – Limited Participation
- K Mason Crosby (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- RB AJ Dillon (quadricep) – Limited Participation
- DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) – Limited Participation
- WR Allen Lazard (wrist/back) – Limited Participation
- TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Did Not Participate
- S Will Redmond (knee) – Limited Participation
- LB Za'Darius Smith (thumb) – Limited Participation
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle) – Limited Participation
- TE Rick Wagner (knee) – Limited Participation
- RB Jamaal Williams (ankle) – Limited Participation
