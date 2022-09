Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Sept. 22: Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Akiem Hicks Remain Among Non-Participants 

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 25, cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip) upgraded to full participation during Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) practiced in a limited fashion after being a non-participant on Wednesday. In addition, center Robert Hainsey was a full participant on Thursday, after being limited on Wednesday. Chris Godwin (hamstring), Akiem Hicks (foot), Julio Jones (knee) and Cade Otton (personal) were non-participants on Thursday.