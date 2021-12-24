Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 24: Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr Ruled Out

Tampa Bay will be without wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for Sunday's game against Carolina, for certain. That much was revealed immediately after practice by Head Coach Bruce Arians, who also mentioned there will be others that will be game-time decisions.
On the official injury report, three players have either doubtful or questionable designations. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is listed as 'doubtful,' while cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman are questionable. Pierre-Paul practiced on Wednesday before sitting out both Thursday and Friday's practices. Dean has been a full participant all week while Sherman has been limited as he works back from an Achilles injury.
The Panthers have not ruled anyone out but list three players with a questionable designation. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be active.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL
- CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation
- WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation
- S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation
- TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
- P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation
- DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
Panthers
- T Cameron Erving (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- DT Phil Hoskins (back) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) – Full Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day