Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 11: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got left guard Ali Marpet back in a limited capacity while adding a few key defensive players to the first practice report of Week 10.

Nov 11, 2020 at 03:29 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers will face their second division rival in as many weeks as they take on the Carolina Panthers for the second and final time this season in Week 10.

And even as Hurricane Eta started her path to the Gulf Coast of Florida, the Bucs still managed a full practice inside the confines of their indoor facility on Wednesday, where a total of eight players were limited. Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and inside linebacker Lavonte David were two such additions from last week, along with nose tackle Steve McLendon and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

There was some good news from Wednesday's report though, too. Left guard Ali Marpet, who missed Sunday night's game with a concussion, was able to practice. According to Head Coach Bruce Arians, he hasn't yet cleared the league's concussion protocol, but he's in the final stages that allow him to get back on the field. Tight end Rob Gronkowski was the only player that sat out entirely for the Bucs, but Arians said it was just a maintenance day for the 10-year NFL veteran.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers had 10 players in total that appeared on their first practice report of Week 10. Among them was running back Christian McCaffrey, who sat out on Wednesday after returning this past weekend from injury. It seems McCaffrey is still working through his shoulder injury as he sat out entirely on Wednesday.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Shaq Barrett (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Limited Participation
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Limited Participation
  • NT Steve McLendon (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

Panthers

  • RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • S Justin Burris (rib) – Limited Participation
  • S Jeremy Chinn (knee) – Limited Participation
  • DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) – Full Paricipation
  • DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • CB Donte Jackson (toe) – Full Participation
  • RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
  • T Russell Okung (calf) – Did Not Participate
  • TE Ian Thomas (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) – Did Not Participate

