Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 13: Ali Marpet, Carlton Davis Questionable

It wasn't the news Bucs fans wanted to hear on Friday after watching left guard Ali Marpet return to practice this week. He remains in concussion protocol as of Friday afternoon and Head Coach Bruce Arians said they would have to see how he was doing on Saturday before knowing his availability for Sunday's game.

After sitting out Thursday's practice, the Bucs did get cornerback Carlton Davis back in a limited capacity. That was welcomed news after Davis woke up with soreness in his knee Thursday morning. Arians said they'll see how Davis' knee responds tomorrow in order to make their decision on his status for Sunday. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was also added to the report on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game as well.

The Panthers downgraded running back Reggie Bonnafon to a non-participant on Friday and he is one of four players ruled out for the Panthers, including fellow running back Christian McCaffrey. A known game-wrecker on the ground and through the air, the Bucs won't have to contend with a large part of Carolina's offense now.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Jaydon Mickens (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Shaq Barrett (shoulder) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Tyler Johnson (not injury related) – Limited Participation

NT Steve McLendon (shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Panthers

RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

T Russell Okung (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Jeremy Chinn (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Donte Jackson (toe) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Justin Larkin (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Brian Burns (groin) – Full Participation

RB Mike Davis (toe) – Full Participation

DT Bravvion Roy (groin) – Did Not Participate

TE Ian Thomas (not injury related) – Removed

LB Tahir Whitehead (not injury related) – Removed