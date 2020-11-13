Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 13: Ali Marpet, Carlton Davis Questionable

Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet remains in concussion protocol while he and two others receive ‘questionable’ designations for Sunday’s game in Charlotte.

Nov 13, 2020 at 03:17 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

It wasn't the news Bucs fans wanted to hear on Friday after watching left guard Ali Marpet return to practice this week. He remains in concussion protocol as of Friday afternoon and Head Coach Bruce Arians said they would have to see how he was doing on Saturday before knowing his availability for Sunday's game.

After sitting out Thursday's practice, the Bucs did get cornerback Carlton Davis back in a limited capacity. That was welcomed news after Davis woke up with soreness in his knee Thursday morning. Arians said they'll see how Davis' knee responds tomorrow in order to make their decision on his status for Sunday. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was also added to the report on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game as well.

The Panthers downgraded running back Reggie Bonnafon to a non-participant on Friday and he is one of four players ruled out for the Panthers, including fellow running back Christian McCaffrey. A known game-wrecker on the ground and through the air, the Bucs won't have to contend with a large part of Carolina's offense now.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Jaydon Mickens (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Shaq Barrett (shoulder) – Full Participation

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Tyler Johnson (not injury related) – Limited Participation

NT Steve McLendon (shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Full Participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Panthers

RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

T Russell Okung (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Jeremy Chinn (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Donte Jackson (toe) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Justin Larkin (groin) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DE Brian Burns (groin) – Full Participation

RB Mike Davis (toe) – Full Participation

DT Bravvion Roy (groin) – Did Not Participate

TE Ian Thomas (not injury related) – Removed

LB Tahir Whitehead (not injury related) – Removed

*Bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 12: CB Carlton Davis Sits Out

The Buccaneers returned two players to full participation while cornerback Carlton Davis was sidelined with a knee injury.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 11: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got left guard Ali Marpet back in a limited capacity while adding a few key defensive players to the first practice report of Week 10.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 6: Ali Marpet Ruled Out for Week 9

The Buccaneers released their final practice report ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints and ruled out just one player.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 5: Jamel Dean Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got their starting corner back after he sat out Wednesday's practice with an illness.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 4: Will Gholston Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday following their Monday Night Football matchup and listed eight players with injury designations.
news

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 31: Chris Godwin Only Buc Ruled Out

The Buccaneers finished their last practice of Week Eight returning three players to full capacity and ruling just wide receiver Chris Godwin out for Monday Night Football.
news

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 30: No Changes for Bucs on Friday

The Buccaneers had no change to the status of five players listed on this week's injury report following Friday's practice.
news

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 29: Chris Godwin Sidelined

The Buccaneers had just five players total appear on the first injury report of Week Eight, with wide receiver Chris Godwin the only one who sat out entirely.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 23: No Bucs Ruled Out

The final practice report reveals no Buccaneers ruled out for Sunday's game in Las Vegas as the Bucs take on the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 22: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Return to Practice

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice on Thursday, while the Raiders' report remained unchanged.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 21: Leonard Fournette Returns to Practice Fully

The Buccaneers escaped Sunday's win over the Packers relatively unscathed and have minimal new concerns heading into Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Advertising