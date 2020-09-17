Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 17: Mike Evans Remains Limited

The Buccaneers released their second injury report and downgraded two players while Carolina downgraded rookie Yetur Gross-Matos while upgrading Kawann Short.

Sep 17, 2020 at 04:18 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The first injury report of the week revealed that wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ had entered concussion protocol after experiencing delayed symptoms from a hit he took in Sunday's game. He remains out of practice for the Buccaneers but the good news is that fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ seems to be on the mend.

Though he was listed again as limited on Thursday, showing no change from Wednesday's report, Evans spoke with the media and said his nagging hamstring is feeling a lot better than last week. He even said he's 'close enough' to 100% and should be ready to go on Sunday against the Panthers.

Tight end Antony Auclair was listed as limited on Wednesday and was downgraded to a DNP designation with a calf issue. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul sat out on a maintenance day that was not injury related.

The Panthers downgraded rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos but got an upgrade in status for defensive tackle Kawann Short who returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

TE Antony Auclair (calf) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (concussion) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

T Donovan Smith (knee) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (elbow) – Full Participation

Panthers

WR Pharoh Cooper (ribs) – Full Participation

G Dennis Daley (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (eye) – Did Not Participate

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) – Full Participation

DT Kawann Short (foot) – Limited Participation

LB Shaq Thompson (groin) – Full Participation

DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring) – Full Participation

*Bold denotes change from previous day

