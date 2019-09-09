Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Sept. 9: Blaine Gabbert, Justin Evans Remain Sidelined

The Buccaneers were right back to work on Monday – less than 24 hours after playing in their season opener at home against the San Francisco 49ers. The reason for the quick turnaround is a Thursday night primetime game against the Carolina Panthers to kick off Week 2. The Bucs will travel to Charlotte on Wednesday, giving them limited time to prepare.

The good news is that other than quarterback Blaine Gabbert and safety Justin Evans, every player that was on last week's injury report as of Friday was removed for Monday's late afternoon practice. Evans is still battling an Achilles injury following issues with his feet that kept him sidelined for latter portion of the season last year and all offseason.

Added to the list, however, was tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Bobo Wilson, who are both dealing with ankle injuries. They both were listed at full participation. Linebacker Devin White, who was a late add to last week's injury report with an illness, is still listed with the same ailment. He played in the game on Sunday though, recording six combined tackles in his NFL debut, and participated fully in practice on Monday.

For the Panthers, who played a 1 p.m. game, giving them a couple more hours of recovery time, have a total of four players listed on their report. Most notably, linebacker Bruce Irvin was sidelined with a hamstring injury and tight end Greg Olsen didn't participate due to back issues.

See below for the full injury report:

Buccaneers

S Justin Evans (Achilles) – Did Not Participate

QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) – Did Not Participate

TE O.J. Howard (ankle) – Full Participation

RB Ronald Jones (toe) – Full Participation

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (finger) – Full Participation

ILB Devin White (illness) – Full Participation

WR Bobo Wilson (ankle) – Full Participation

Panthers

S Rashaan Gaulden (groin) - Did Not Participate

LB/DE Bruce Irvin (hamstring) - Did Not Participate

TE Greg Olsen (back) - Did Not Participate