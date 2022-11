Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Nov. 4: Brate, Gage, Goedeke and Winfield Ruled Out

Four Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who missed last Thursday's game against Baltimore will remain out for at least one more week. The Buccaneers' Friday injury report in Week Nine, the first one to include game status designations, listed tight end Cameron Brate, wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as out for Sunday's game against the Rams. All four listed as starters on the Buccaneers' depth chart.

However, Tampa Bay's defense may get some much-needed reinforcements in Week Nine, as defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting were listed as questionable. All three were full participants in practice throughout the week, though Hicks was given a day of rest on Friday.

The Rams will have their top offensive weapon in action on Sunday. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who leads the NFL with 9.1 receptions per game, suffered an ankle injury late in the team's Week Eight loss to San Francisco but was a full participant in practice by Friday and did not receive a game status designation.

Read below for the full Friday injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (rest) – Did Not Participate (Thurs.); Full Participation (Fri.).

TE Cameron Brate (neck) – Limited Participation (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.), Limited Participation (Fri.), Game Status: Out.

CB Carlton Davis (hip) – Full Participation (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.), Full Participation (Fri.), Game Status: Questionable.

ILB Lavonte David (rest) – Did Not Participate (Fri.).

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.), Did Not Participate (Fri.).

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.); Did Not Participate (Fri), Game Status: Out.

DL Will Gholston (rest) – Full Participation (Weds.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.); Full Participation (Fri.).

G Luke Goedeke (foot) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Did Not Participate (Thurs.); Did Not Participate (Fri.), Game Status: Out.

DL Akiem Hicks (foot) – Full Participation (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.); Did Not Participate (Fri.). Game Status: Questionable.

WR Julio Jones (knee) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.), Full Participation (Fri.).

G Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.), Limited Participation (Fri.).

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) – Full Participation (Weds.), Full Participation (Thurs.); Full Participation (Fri.), Game Status: Questionable.

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) – Did Not Participate (Weds.), Limited Participation (Thurs.), Limited Participation (Fri.), Game Status: Out.

The Rams have not yet completed their Thursday practice and will be submitting their injury report later. This section will be updated when that occurs.

Rams