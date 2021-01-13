Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 13: Ronald Jones Still Sidelined

The Buccaneers advanced in the playoffs after their victory in Washington and get set to take on the Saints in New Orleans. The good news is that they’ll be going into the Superdome relatively healthy.

Jan 13, 2021 at 04:22 PM
The Buccaneers got an extra day of rest ahead of Sunday's matchup in New Orleans thanks to their Saturday evening Wildcard matchup in Washington. That was good news as they opened practice on Wednesday in relatively good shape before taking on their division rivals.

Running back Ronald Jones did not participate on Wednesday but Head Coach Bruce Arians said after practice that Jones is getting better and they anticipate him being able to practice starting tomorrow. Right guard Alex Cappa was another player who sat out practice, though his prognosis isn't as good. Cappa suffered an ankle fracture in Saturday's win against Washington that will unfortunately keep him out of Sunday's divisional round contest. Aaron Stinnie will make the start in Cappa's place.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was added to this week's injury report, dealing with hip and quad issues. He was limited along with fellow wide receiver Mike Evans, who continues to deal with a hyperextended knee suffered in the Bucs' regular season finale on January 3.

The Saints are coming off a hard-fought win against the Chicago Bears but will have the luxury of staying home this Sunday. They have a running back dealing with his own quad injury as Latavius Murray sat out practice. Gadget quarterback Taysom Hill also missed practice after tweaking his knee in last Sunday's game but New Orleans got good news as defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who missed last game, returned to practice in a limited capacity.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

  • G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation
  • RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate
  • RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Saints

  • T Terron Armstead (elbow) – Limited Participation
  • TE Jared Cook (back) – Limited Participation
  • DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) – Limited Participation
  • QB Taysom Hill (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) – Did Not Participate
  • CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

Related Content

news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Questionable

The Buccaneers rule one player out, three other questionable ahead of Saturday's Wild Card game in Washington.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Carlton Davis Returns

The Buccaneers returned cornerback Carlton Davis to practice in a limited capacity while Washington got good news on offense.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Listed for Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers opened practice ahead of Saturday night's Wild Card matchup with the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, holding a walk-through session.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 1: Carlton Davis Game-Time Decision

Cornerback Carlton Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity but his status for Sunday's regular season finale against the Falcons is still in question.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 31: Ronald Jones Returns to Full Participation

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a finger injury in Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 30: Seven Bucs Listed

The Buccaneers list seven players on their first Week 17 practice report.
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 24: Carlton Davis Listed as Doubtful

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Thursday, who has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in full capacity. 
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 23: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Wednesday but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in a limited capacity. 
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 22: Carlton Davis, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

After suffering a groin injury against Atlanta, cornerback Carlton Davis did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was also added to the report.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 18: All Buccaneers Available

The Buccaneers have all their players from this week's injury report available but will make a game-time decision when it comes to cornerback Jamel Dean on Sunday in Atlanta.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 17: Jamel Dean Upgraded, Steve McLendon Downgraded

The Buccaneers received good news as they upgraded cornerback Jamel Dean and tackle Joe Haeg.

