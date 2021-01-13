Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 13: Ronald Jones Still Sidelined

The Buccaneers got an extra day of rest ahead of Sunday's matchup in New Orleans thanks to their Saturday evening Wildcard matchup in Washington. That was good news as they opened practice on Wednesday in relatively good shape before taking on their division rivals.

Running back Ronald Jones did not participate on Wednesday but Head Coach Bruce Arians said after practice that Jones is getting better and they anticipate him being able to practice starting tomorrow. Right guard Alex Cappa was another player who sat out practice, though his prognosis isn't as good. Cappa suffered an ankle fracture in Saturday's win against Washington that will unfortunately keep him out of Sunday's divisional round contest. Aaron Stinnie will make the start in Cappa's place.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin was added to this week's injury report, dealing with hip and quad issues. He was limited along with fellow wide receiver Mike Evans, who continues to deal with a hyperextended knee suffered in the Bucs' regular season finale on January 3.

The Saints are coming off a hard-fought win against the Chicago Bears but will have the luxury of staying home this Sunday. They have a running back dealing with his own quad injury as Latavius Murray sat out practice. Gadget quarterback Taysom Hill also missed practice after tweaking his knee in last Sunday's game but New Orleans got good news as defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who missed last game, returned to practice in a limited capacity.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Did Not Participate

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate

RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Saints