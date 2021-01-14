Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones Returns

Thursday brought the news that running back Ronald Jones returned in a limited capacity for the Buccaneers. Jones was a late scratch from Saturday's game in Washington as he deals with a calf injury, along with a surgically repaired finger.
He sat out on Wednesday but returned Thursday, marking one of only two changes to the practice report for either team between the two days.
Quarterback Taysom Hill, a gadget player that wreaks havoc on opposing defenses due to his varying skillset and way he is deployed in New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton's offense, missed his second straight day of practice. That is surely something to monitor as the final day of practice rolls around on Friday.
See below for the full practice report for both teams.
Buccaneers
- S Andrew Adams (not injury related) - Did Not Participate
- G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation
- RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate
- RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
Saints
- T Terron Armstead (elbow) – Limited Participation
- TE Jared Cook (back) – Limited Participation
- DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) – Limited Participation
- QB Taysom Hill (knee) – Did Not Participate
- RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) – Did Not Participate
- CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
*bold denotes change from previous day