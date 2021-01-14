Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones Returns

Thursday brought the news that running back Ronald Jones returned in a limited capacity for the Buccaneers. Jones was a late scratch from Saturday's game in Washington as he deals with a calf injury, along with a surgically repaired finger.

He sat out on Wednesday but returned Thursday, marking one of only two changes to the practice report for either team between the two days.

Quarterback Taysom Hill, a gadget player that wreaks havoc on opposing defenses due to his varying skillset and way he is deployed in New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton's offense, missed his second straight day of practice. That is surely something to monitor as the final day of practice rolls around on Friday.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

S Andrew Adams (not injury related) - Did Not Participate

G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Did Not Participate

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate

RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

Saints

T Terron Armstead (elbow) – Limited Participation

TE Jared Cook (back) – Limited Participation

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) – Limited Participation

QB Taysom Hill (knee) – Did Not Participate

RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) – Did Not Participate

CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate