Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 15: Two Out, Three Questionable for Bucs

Friday gave the Buccaneers some answers as to their health going into New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. As Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned immediately following practice, running back Ronald Jones will be a game-time decision on Sunday, meaning he's officially listed as questionable below.

Joining Jones are safeties Andrew Adams and Jordan Whitehead, the latter of the two added to the injury report on Friday as he deals with a lingering knee issue.

The Bucs will be without right guard Alex Cappa, who fractured his ankle in last Saturday's Wildcard game. He was officially moved to injured reserve on Friday. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter will also miss Sunday's game.

The Saints have cornerback Patrick Robinson listed as out for Sunday. Offensive weapons Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray are questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Friday.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Injured Reserve – OUT

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

S Andrew Adams (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Did Not Participate

G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation

RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Saints

CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

QB Taysom Hill (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

T Terron Armstead (elbow) – Full Participation

TE Jared Cook (back) – Full Participation

DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) – Full Participation