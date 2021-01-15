Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 15: Two Out, Three Questionable for Bucs

The Buccaneers had their final day of practice ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup in New Orleans and ruled two players out while listing three others as questionable against the Saints.

Jan 15, 2021 at 04:01 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

Friday gave the Buccaneers some answers as to their health going into New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. As Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned immediately following practice, running back Ronald Jones will be a game-time decision on Sunday, meaning he's officially listed as questionable below.

Joining Jones are safeties Andrew Adams and Jordan Whitehead, the latter of the two added to the injury report on Friday as he deals with a lingering knee issue.

The Bucs will be without right guard Alex Cappa, who fractured his ankle in last Saturday's Wildcard game. He was officially moved to injured reserve on Friday. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter will also miss Sunday's game.

The Saints have cornerback Patrick Robinson listed as out for Sunday. Offensive weapons Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray are questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Friday.

See below for the full practice report for both teams.

Buccaneers

  • G Alex Cappa (ankle) – Injured Reserve – OUT
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • S Andrew Adams (not injury related) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
  • RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Full Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Did Not Participate
  • G Ali Marpet (pectoral) – Full Participation
  • RB LeSean McCoy (illness) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Saints

  • CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • QB Taysom Hill (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • T Terron Armstead (elbow) – Full Participation
  • TE Jared Cook (back) – Full Participation
  • DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

