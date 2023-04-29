Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Payne Durham With 171st Pick of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bucs take TE Payne Durham with the 171st overall pick, trading up four spots

Apr 29, 2023 at 03:18 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

APIMAGES_Overlay_16x9

With the 171st overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Purdue tight end Payne Durham. The Bucs traded up from 175 to 171 in order to acquire Durham, giving the Rams' their seventh-round pick (252) and 175th overall pick. The 'Y' tight end in the Boilermakers' spread offense split his snaps between the slot and inline. In 2022, Durham notched 56 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Durham has a large catch radius and is adept at catching outside of his frame. After the departure of Cam Brate, Durham adds depth to the Tampa Bay tight end room alongside Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.

