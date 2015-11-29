Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Preview

A look at the Buccaneers' matchup against the Colts.

Nov 29, 2015 at 02:55 AM
How you can watch the game (READ)

  • Scott Smith's scouting report (READ)
  • Friday's injury report (READ)
  • Five Bucs to watch during the game (READ)
  • Three keys for the Buccaneers to beat the Colts (READ)
  • Buccaneers vs. Colts series history (READ)
  • Key matchups: Buccaneers vs. Colts (READ)
  • Week 12 expert picks (READ)
  • Vincent Jackson's presence opens up playbook (READ)
  • Hasselbeck's hard work pays off for Colts (READ)
  • Fantasy football weekly: Bucs vs. Colts (READ)
  • Football Geekery: Primed for a playoff race (READ)
  • Pewter Panel, Week 12 (WATCH)
  • Coach's Corner: Indianapolis Colts (WATCH)
  • Bucs Beat, Week 12 (WATCH)
  • Colts' projected starters (PHOTOS)
  • Buccaneers vs. Colts through the years (PHOTOS)
