Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Injury Report

DE George Johnson will not play on Sunday afternoon against the Eagles.

Nov 20, 2015 at 05:45 AM

Just one Buccaneer has been ruled out for Sunday's game - defensive end George Johnson, who suffered a calf injury in the Bucs' victory over the Cowboys last week. Fellow defensive end Josh Shirley is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. The Eagles will be without quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Ryan Matthews, in addition to safety Jerome Couplin, all of whom have been ruled out. Below is the full injury report.BUCCANEERS

DE George Johnson (calf) - out
DE Josh Shirley (calf) - doubtful
WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - questionable
G Ali Marpet (ankle) - questionable
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - questionable
C/G Evan Smith (knee) questionable
DE Jacquies Smith (ankle) - questionable
S Major Wright (hamstring) - probable

EAGLES
QB Sam Bradford (consussion/ shoulder) - out
S Jerome Couplin (shoulder) - out
RB Ryan Matthews (consussion/ groin) - out
OT Jason Peters (back) - questionable
LB Connor Barwin (quad) - probable
LB DeMeco Ryans (hamstring) probable
S Walter Thurmond (hamstring) - probable
G Josh Andrews (concussion) - probable
WR Josh Huff (back) - probable

For more information, CLICK HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Wolford, Jose Ramirez Among First 14 on Practice Squad

The Bucs formed most of the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, filling 14 of the 16 available spots with players they let go during Tuesday's cuts, including QB John Wolford and sixth-round draft pick Jose Ramirez
news

Bucs Go Heavy on Front Seven in Initial 53-Man Roster

Tampa Bay kept six edge rushers but only two quarterbacks through Tuesday's roster cuts, also going deep at cornerback and retaining a surprising six undrafted rookies
news

53-Man Roster: Three Questions on Offense 

The Buccaneers have announced the initial regular season 53-man roster, but many questions still remain on the team's retooled offense, including the reshuffled offensive line
news

53-Man Roster: Three Questions on Defense

The Bucs have answered the questions as to who they would keep on the initial regular season roster, but uncertainties still remain on defense, including how deep the edge rotation will be on game day
Advertising