Buccaneers vs. Eagles Injury Report

Just one Buccaneer has been ruled out for Sunday's game - defensive end George Johnson, who suffered a calf injury in the Bucs' victory over the Cowboys last week. Fellow defensive end Josh Shirley is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. The Eagles will be without quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Ryan Matthews, in addition to safety Jerome Couplin, all of whom have been ruled out. Below is the full injury report.BUCCANEERS