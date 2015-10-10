Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Injury Report

Four Buccaneers are listed as "doubtful" for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Oct 10, 2015 at 03:48 AM

It's unlikely that the Buccaneers will have cornerback Johnthan Banks, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, wide receiver Russell Shepard or center Evan Smith on Sunday when the Buccaneers take on the Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium. The team issued their final injury report on Friday and all four players were listed as doubtful. Logan Mankins, who suffered a groin injury this week, is listed as questionable, as are Gerald McCoy and Luke Stocker. Major Wright is listed as probable and is expected to play. The Jaguars have ruled out three of their players - wide receiver Marqise Lee, linebacker John Lotulelei and running back Denard Robinson. Below are both team's injury reports.BUCCANEERS

CB Johnthan Banks (knee) - doubtful
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (shoulder) - doubtful
WR Russell Shepard (hamstring) - doubtful
C Evan Smith (ankle) - doubtful
G Logan Mankins (groin) - questionable
TE Luke Stocker (hip) - questionable
DT Gerald McCoy (shoulder) - questionable
S Major Wright (abdomen) - probable

JAGUARS
WR Marqise Lee (hamstring) - out
LB John Lotulelei (concussion) - out
RB Denard Robinson (knee) - out
S James Sample (shoulder) - doubtful
LB Paul Posluszny (ankle) - questionable
TE Julius Thomas (hand) - questionable
DT Sen'Derrick Marks (knee) - questionable
CB Aaron Colvin (shoulder) - probable
CB Davon House (illness) - probable
WR Allen Hurns (ankle/ thigh) - probable
TE Marcedes Lewis (hamstring) - probable
S Sergio Brown (calf) - probable
DE Chris Clemons (knee) - probable

