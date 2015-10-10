Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Injury Report

It's unlikely that the Buccaneers will have cornerback Johnthan Banks, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, wide receiver Russell Shepard or center Evan Smith on Sunday when the Buccaneers take on the Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium. The team issued their final injury report on Friday and all four players were listed as doubtful. Logan Mankins, who suffered a groin injury this week, is listed as questionable, as are Gerald McCoy and Luke Stocker. Major Wright is listed as probable and is expected to play. The Jaguars have ruled out three of their players - wide receiver Marqise Lee, linebacker John Lotulelei and running back Denard Robinson. Below are both team's injury reports.BUCCANEERS