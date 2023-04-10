Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, ushering in endless speculation on which names Commissioner Roger Goodell will read from the podium. Free agency acquisitions and departures for all 32 teams in the league have resulted in mock draft shifts. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup series will highlight the most popular first-round projections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19 from a variety of outlets. Of the five outlets, two have the Bucs addressing the trenches with an offensive lineman. The Draft Network has Tampa Bay taking quarterback Hendon Hooker, while PFF selects Iowa's Lukas Van Ness and Sports Illustrated takes tight end Dalton Kincaid. Here is a breakdown of what analysts are saying: