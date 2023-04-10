Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

The offseason ushers in a myriad of mock drafts that monopolize the internet. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense at Pick 19 in April’s Draft? Here is what analysts are saying

Apr 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, ushering in endless speculation on which names Commissioner Roger Goodell will read from the podium. Free agency acquisitions and departures for all 32 teams in the league have resulted in mock draft shifts. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup series will highlight the most popular first-round projections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19 from a variety of outlets. Of the five outlets, two have the Bucs addressing the trenches with an offensive lineman. The Draft Network has Tampa Bay taking quarterback Hendon Hooker, while PFF selects Iowa's Lukas Van Ness and Sports Illustrated takes tight end Dalton Kincaid. Here is a breakdown of what analysts are saying:

NFL.com

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (Apr 7)

  • Pick: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
  • Comments: Jones gets after defenders as a pass protector and run blocker and fills a major roster hole for the Buccaneers at left tackle.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (Apr 10)

  • Pick: IOL O'Cyrus Torrence (Florida)
  • Comments: O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

The Draft Network

Jack McKessy, The Draft Network (Apr 10) 

  • Pick: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  • Comments: Baker Mayfield is not the long-term answer at quarterback, and considering that the Buccaneers even signed him, they don't view Kyle Trask as the answer either. Hendon Hooker could miss part of the 2023 season as he recovers from his ACL tear but can use the year to develop behind Mayfield as a bridge quarterback. The Tennessee product has clean mechanics, good mobility with his big frame, and good arm strength that will all serve to make him a valuable potential successor to Brady (or Mayfield, technically) in Tampa. Drafting him here in the first round would also give the Buccaneers the chance to exercise a fifth-year option down the road to get a full four years of film.

PFF

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus (Apr 10) 

  • Pick: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  • Comments: Tampa Bay could go in a few different directions here, but the best value pick felt like Lukas Van Ness, a 6-foot-5, 270-plus-pound defensive lineman with incredible power and flexibility to rush the passer. He racked up 46 pressures on 271 pass-rushing snaps last season and should add a degree of solidity to the Buccaneers' defensive line.

Sports Illustrated

Gilberto Manzano, SI.com (Apr 5) 

  • Pick: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  • Comments: Kincaid is a polished route runner and might be the best pass catcher among a deep crop of tight ends this year. Baker Mayfield probably isn't the long-term answer in Tampa, but he tends to play better with productive tight ends as security blankets.

