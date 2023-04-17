Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 12.0

The moment NFL enthusiasts have been impatiently waiting for is almost here. The 2023 NFL Draft is just a couple weeks away and NFL hopefuls are one step closer to hearing Commissioner Roger Goodell read names from the podium. Acquisitions during free agency and cap-casualty departures for all 32 teams across the league have shifted mock drafts. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup series will look at the most popular first-round projections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19 from various sources. Predictions have the Bucs all over the map from taking a quarterback, to edge rusher, to offensive lineman. Of the five outlets, CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have the Bucs selecting Kentucky's Will Levis.