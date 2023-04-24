Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 13.0

It is draft week. The stage is set. The moment football fanatics have been waiting for is almost here. During the upcoming three-day event, each NFL franchise will shape their future with young talent. Acquisitions during free agency and cap-casualty departures for all 32 clubs across the league have shifted mock compilations. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup series will look at the most popular first-round projections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19 from various sources. Just three days from the draft, there is still no consensus on the Bucs' first-round pick. Among the five outlets listed below, there are four different positions featured, including an offensive lineman, a safety, edge and tight end.