Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 13.0

The mock draft frenzy continues as draft week arrives. Who will the Buccaneers select with Pick 19 on April 27? Here is what analysts from a variety of outlets are saying

Apr 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

It is draft week. The stage is set. The moment football fanatics have been waiting for is almost here. During the upcoming three-day event, each NFL franchise will shape their future with young talent. Acquisitions during free agency and cap-casualty departures for all 32 clubs across the league have shifted mock compilations. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup series will look at the most popular first-round projections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19 from various sources. Just three days from the draft, there is still no consensus on the Bucs' first-round pick. Among the five outlets listed below, there are four different positions featured, including an offensive lineman, a safety, edge and tight end.

Here is a breakdown of what analysts are saying:

NFL.com

Chad Reuter, NFL.com (Apr 21)

  • Pick: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  • Comments: Tristan Wirfs shifts to left tackle for 2023, allowing Wright to handle edge defenders on the right side, as he did last year for the Volunteers.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (Apr 24)

  • Pick: S Brian Branch, Alabama
  • Comments: Brian Branch is special; he can play in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or deep center field. And if Nick Saban trusted him at Alabama, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects. He ran a 4.58 at the combine but he plays much faster than that.

The Draft Network

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network (Apr 23)

  • Pick: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
  • Comments: While the Buccaneers could be tempted by a corner here, I'm not sure they expect a pass-rushing talent like Myles Murphy to fall. While the Buccaneers did not have a Top 30 visit with Murphy, they've met with a ton of EDGEs—which makes sense as an area of need. Murphy would be a great addition to Todd Bowles' defense with the ability to contribute in 2023.

PFF

Michael Renner, PFF (Apr 19)

  • Pick: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
  • Comments: The Bucs just need to reload at valuable positions to get themselves out of the cap-strapped position they are in. Murphy makes a lot of sense as a high-end, toolsy project.

Sports Illustrated

Gilberto Manzano, SI.com (Apr 5) 

  • Pick: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  • Comments: Kincaid is a polished route runner and might be the best pass catcher among a deep crop of tight ends this year. Baker Mayfield probably isn't the long-term answer in Tampa, but he tends to play better with productive tight ends as security blankets.

