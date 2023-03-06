Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

As the 2023 NFL Draft looms, mock drafts have taken over the internet. The conclusion of the 2022 season ushers in change for all 32 teams during the offseason frenzy. As the Draft nears, evaluations commence from NFL pundits. Names will begin to fall and rise on prospect compilations by performances and measurements conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine, begging the question: Which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium? See the full list of draft predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers below at pick 19:
NFL.com
- Pick: Edge Keion White, Georgia Tech
- Comments: The scrappy, high-motor defender can fill multiple roles on a defensive line that needs an infusion of playmaking.
CBS Sports
- Pick: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Comments: Broderick Jones had a strong 2022 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product, but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
The Draft Network
- Pick: S Brian Branch, Alabama
- Comments: Brian Branch worked out as a CB in Indianapolis but projects best as a versatile safety in the NFL. The Buccaneers have a handful of players in the secondary with expired contracts and have a lot of work to do to get their defense to a point where they can win games without Tom Brady.
PFF
- Pick: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Comments: This is becoming a common selection for the Bucs in mock drafts, and it's because they need to add speed to their pass-rush profile. Smith was a former No. 1 overall recruit for his athleticism and is one of the best sub-240-pound run defenders you'll see.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
- Comments: The biggest need for the Buccaneers as they begin their rebuild in the post–Tom Brady era is quarterback, but the four top options are already off the board here. Corners Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both impending free agents, and Smith is a competitive corner with good length and ball skills (six career interceptions).