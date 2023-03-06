Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

As the 2023 NFL Draft looms, mock drafts have taken over the internet. The conclusion of the 2022 season ushers in change for all 32 teams during the offseason frenzy. As the Draft nears, evaluations commence from NFL pundits. Names will begin to fall and rise on prospect compilations by performances and measurements conducted at the NFL Scouting Combine, begging the question: Which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium? See the full list of draft predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers below at pick 19: