Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 8.0 

During the height of free agency, there have been a myriad of significant signings and movement across the NFL landscape, adjusting mock drafts. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup will target the most popular first-round selections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at pick 19. With several prospects making an appearance on both sides of the football on the compilation, Pro Football Focus and Sports Illustrated have the Bucs addressing the offensive line, selecting Tennessee's Darnell Wright. Here is a breakdown of what analysts are saying:

NFL.com

Pick: Edge Keion White, Georgia Tech

Comments: The scrappy, high-motor defender can fill multiple roles on a defensive line that needs an infusion of playmaking.

CBS Sports

Pick: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Comments: The Bucs re-upped Lavonte David for another year, but he's 33 years old, and both he and Devin White are entering the final year of their contracts. Cornerback is also a consideration here, but instead of going with CB3, Tampa Bay instead takes LB1 in Drew Sanders. Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas, and he's been a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

The Draft Network

Pick: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Comments: Bijan Robinson is literally my No. 2 overall player in the class, and I honestly don't expect him to last this long. That said, Tampa Bay is getting an outstanding running back to replace Leonard Fournette. Robinson will give this team an identity during their post-Tom Brady transition.

PFF

Pick: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Comments: With longtime left tackle Donovan Smith no longer on the team, the Bucs will need to make some changes. If they have the chance to draft the talented and tested Darnell Wright, they could play Wright at his natural right tackle spot while sliding their All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs over to left tackle.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee