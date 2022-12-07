Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 7: Edwards, Winfield, Wirfs Among Non-Participants 

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Edwards (hamstring), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) did not participate in practice. Both Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and Vita Vea (foot/shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the 49ers.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

TE Cameron Brate (illness) - Full Participation (Wed.)

S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

NT Vita Vea (foot/shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

49ers