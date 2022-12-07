Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 7: Edwards, Winfield, Wirfs Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 14 matchup 

Dec 07, 2022 at 04:29 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Injury Report Dec 7

On Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Edwards (hamstring), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) did not participate in practice. Both Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and Vita Vea (foot/shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the 49ers.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate (illness) - Full Participation (Wed.)
  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • NT Vita Vea (foot/shoulder) - Limited Participation (Wed.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) - Did Not Participate (Wed.)

49ers

An updated version of the injury report will be sent out later this evening, following the conclusion of the 49ers' practice.

