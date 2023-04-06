Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add Ascending Safety Ryan Neal to Secondary

Former Seahawks S Ryan Neal, who earned 14 All-Pro votes after a breakout 2022 campaign, joins a Buccaneers safety group that has seen several starters depart in free agency

Apr 06, 2023 at 10:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

SIGNED-16x9-GREY

Safety Ryan Neal, who factored significantly into last year's All-Pro voting, is headed to Tampa.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Neal to a one-year contract, bringing one of the NFL's 2022 breakout players across the country from Seattle. Neal joins a Buccaneers secondary that has already seen safeties Mike Edwards and Keanu Neal depart in free agency, while Logan Ryan remains unsigned. Edwards, Keanu Neal and Ryan combined to make 28 starts at safety for Tampa Bay last season. Ryan Neal joins Antoine Winfield Jr. and Nolan Turner as the only safeties currently on the Buccaneers' roster.

Neal began the offseason as a restricted free agent after the Seahawks extended a qualifying offer on March 14, the day before the start of free agency. However, Seattle withdrew the offer in a salary cap-related move last week, making Neal free to sign with any team.

Neal emerged as a starter and impact player in his fourth season with the Seahawks, opening 10 of the 14 games in which he appeared. He recorded a career-high 66 tackles, adding one sack, four tackles for loss, one interception, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble. His efforts were rewarded with 14 votes for the Associated Press All-Pro team, including three first-team selections. He ranked sixth among all safeties in the All-Pro balloting.

Neal, who played his college ball at Southern Illinois, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He was later waived and then signed by the Falcons in training camp, ending up on Atlanta's practice squad to begin the regular season. After a late-season promotion, he saw action in one game for the Falcons as a rookie before landing on Seattle's practice squad in 2019. He appeared in three games that season after another promotion, then earned a more prominent role over the last three campaigns in Seattle.

In all, Neal has played in 47 games with 19 starts, amassing 160 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three interceptions, 16 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

Ryan Neal "Couldn't Pass" on Opportunity to Play in Tampa

New Bucs safety Ryan Neal has shed the underdog mentality that helped him ascend from his humble NFL roots, and now he's ready to move forward with a "sweet opportunity" in a familiar location

news

Bucs Sign Strong-Legged Kicker Chase McLaughlin

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers landed fifth-year kicker Chase McLaughlin, who is coming off his best season yet for the Colts and has made 17 of his 21 career field goal attempts from 50-plus yards

news

With QB Competition Looming, Todd Bowles Energized by 'the Unknown'

After three seasons with Tom Brady under center, Head Coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers will face new challenges in 2023, including identifying a new starting quarterback, as they try to keep their postseason streak alive

news

Bucs Re-Sign Deadrin Senat

The Bucs brought back another player from their 2022 defense on Monday, re-signing DL Deadrin Senat to a one-year deal after he saw action in 12 games last season

news

"Legacy" a Key Factor in Lavonte David's Return

Lavonte David, who signed a new deal to play a 12th season with the Buccaneers, is joining a very exclusive club in franchise history and wants to finish what he started in the only NFL home he's known

news

Buccaneer Great Lavonte David Stays Home with New Deal

Lavonte David signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Thursday, extending the linebacker's career in Tampa, where he has already placed himself among the franchise's legends

news

Bucs Land Greg Gaines to Reinforce Defensive Front

The Buccaneers signed DL Greg Gaines to a one-year deal on Monday, reuniting the former Ram with his college teammate, Vita Vea and helping a defensive front thinned by free agency

news

Film Room: Baker Mayfield's Top 5 Career Plays

Diving into tape, a glance at some of Baker Mayfield's best career moments

news

Bucs Add Chase Edmonds to Backfield

RB Chase Edmonds, who split time in 2022 between Miami and Denver after four productive seasons with the Cardinals, signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, adding experienced depth to the backfield

news

Baker Mayfield Ready to 'Dive In Headfirst' with Bucs

New Bucs QB Baker Mayfield knows a thing or two about learning a new offense, sometimes within a very tight timespan, and he's ready to begin that process right away in Tampa

news

Bucs Bring Back Cam Gill, Pat O'Connor

The Buccaneers helped their special teams and pass-rush depth on Monday by re-signing OLB Cam Gill and DL Patrick O'Connor, both of whom have been productive in limited roles

Advertising