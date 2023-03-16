Buccaneers 2023 Free Agency Tracker

The NFL's 2023 league year has begun, and with it comes the start of free agency. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that means nearly two dozen players from last season's roster who are now free to sign with any team.

Because there was a 52-hour "negotiation period" that immediately preceded the start of the league year on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, a number of teams and prominent free agents were able to quickly and officially announce new deals they had hammered out over the previous two days. That included the Buccaneers with cornerback Jamel Dean, who signed a new four-year deal to remain in Tampa.

Facing the prospects of more than 20 unrestricted free agents isn't a new experience for the Buccaneers, who have managed some lengthy UFA lists in recent years, working hard to keep together a playoff-caliber roster after winning Super Bowl LV. The Bucs had 24 potential UFAs the day after their championship victory and another 23 a year later after winning the NFC South. Aggressive maneuvering – which involved some contracts that pushed some cap burden on to future seasons – allowed Tampa Bay to put together the most successful three-year stretch in franchise history.

The Buccaneers may have to approach the situation differently in 2023, however, thanks to a very tight cap situation. In fact, they have already done so, with none of their 22 potential UFAs re-signing before hitting the market or receiving the franchise tag. That's in stark contrast to the last two offseasons. Last year, for instance, the Bucs used a franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin (who later signed a long-term deal) and re-signed cornerback Carlton Davis, center Ryan Jensen and guard Aaron Stinnie before the start of the new year.

As such, there remain many questions to be answered in the weeks ahead, not only regarding the Bucs' own list of free agents but how active the team can or will be in attracting outside free agents. Who will be added at quarterback, where Kyle Trask is currently the only player under contract? Can the team remain most of its defensive identity in the face of eight potential free agents who played 400 or snaps on defense last year? Which needs will the team try to address in free agency, and which will they target in the draft?

The Buccaneers will navigate these waters while also trying to put together a roster that can compete for a third straight NFC South title.

"I don't want to say [we're] 'taking a step back,'" said General Manager Jason Licht. "We're still trying to restock and eventually build another championship team and it's just going to look a little different and be done a little bit differently. We were in a position in 2020 after we won the Super Bowl to be able to re-sign all of our players, which hadn't been done, or hadn't been done in a very long time. The goal is eventually to get back into a position like that, but in the short term, we still want to win and compete for this division – and we think we can. We just want to do it without sacrificing our long-term plans, our long-term goals, as well. I think we can find a way to do both at the same time."

We'll follow those situations and all of the comings and goings on the Bucs' roster over the next few months with our 2023 Free Agency Tracker, of which this is the first version. Here's where the team stands at the very beginning of the new league year:

New Arrivals

Even after focusing on keeping their own core players around a year ago, the Buccaneers were eventually able to make some important outside additions to the roster. Those included wide receivers Russell Gage and Julio Jones, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal. The team also traded for former Patriots guard Shaq Mason. It remains to be seen how active the Bucs will be with outside free agents in 2023, given their cap constraints.

The Bucs did make one early move at a key position, however, signing sixth-year quarterback Baker Mayfield. The first-overall pick in the 2018 draft, Mayfield spent four seasons as the starter in Cleveland before splitting last year between the Panthers and Rams. He led the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years in 2020, throwing for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

Franchise Tag

For the first time in four years, the Bucs did not make use of their franchise tag. They had done so in 2020 with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett and then in both 2021 and 2022 on Godwin. Both players ended up with multi-year deals in the long run.

Re-Signed Players

As noted above, Tampa Bay did not make any moves to whittle down its own free agency list before the start of the new league year. Still, some of those players could return with a new deal even after hitting the open market.

The Buccaneers were able to retain the most coveted player on their list of free agents, as Dean was widely considered to be the top cornerback potentially available. Coming off his best season yet, Dean has developed into a lock down corner who is a perfect complement to Carlton Davis as the team's two perimeter defenders.

Tampa Bay also re-signed Stinnie, who was in competition for the starting left guard spot last summer before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Stinnie most notably started the last three games of the Buccaneers' run to the Super Bowl LV title, performing well in place of the injured Alex Cappa.