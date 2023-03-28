Bucs Re-Sign Deadrin Senat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have retained another member of their 2022 defensive roster, re-signing sixth-year defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to a one-year deal on Monday. Senat, who played his college ball at the nearby University of South Florida, suited up for the Buccaneers last season after spending most of four years with the Atlanta Falcons.
Senat joins a list of players from the Buccaneers' defense who hit or could have hit free agency but instead chose to re-sign with the team, following the returns of cornerback Jamel Dean, inside linebacker Lavonte David, outside linebacker Anthony Nelson and defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor.
Senat signed with the Buccaneers shortly before the 2022 NFL Draft, then started out the season on Tampa Bay's practice squad before a Week Three promotion to the active roster. He subsequently played in 12 regular season games plus the Bucs' lone playoff outing, seeing a total of 168 snaps on defense. Senat contributed 17 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
Originally a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2018, Senat played in 15 games with two starts as a rookie but saw only limited action in the following two seasons. He spent most of his fourth year in Atlanta on injured reserve before being waived in November. In 22 games with the Falcons he recorded 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.
We're pretty familiar with transactions, too! Stop by your local Fifth Third Bank to get started or visit 53.com to learn more.