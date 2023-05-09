Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign Former Rams QB John Wolford

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers added a third quarterback, signing fourth-year man John Wolford to join Kyle Trask and former Rams teammate Baker Mayfield

May 09, 2023 at 09:59 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed fourth-year quarterback John Wolford, who spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and started three games in 2022, the team announced on Tuesday. Wolford became a free agent when he was not extended a qualifying offer by the Rams at the start of free agency.

Wolford joins Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield in the Buccaneers' quarterback room and gives the team another passer with NFL experience. Trask and Mayfield are expected to compete for the starting job following the retirement of Tom Brady.

Wolford and Mayfield were teammates for a month last season in Los Angeles, after the latter was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. With starter Matthew Stafford sidelined by a neck injury, Wolford got the start in a Week 14 Thursday Night contest against the Las Vegas Raiders but was pulled after one series due to his own neck ailment. Mayfield, who had arrived in Los Angeles just two days earlier, relieved Wolford and led the Rams to a 17-16 victory.

Wolford started four games over his three seasons in Los Angeles, compiling a 2-2 record. After spending the 2019 season on the Rams' practice squad, he made the active roster in 2020 and made his debut in Week 17, with his team needing a victory to secure a playoff berth. With starter Jared Goff out with a broken thumb suffered the week before, Wolford completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and added 56 yards on six carries as Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 18-7. He became the first quarterback ever to throw for 200-plus yards and run for 50-plus yards in his NFL debut.

In all, Wolford has played in seven regular-season games with four starts, completing 61 of 104 passes for 626 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions, while rushing for 87 yards.

After playing his college ball at Wake Forest, Wolford entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2018 and was briefly on the Jets' practice squad in September. He signed with the Rams the following April.

