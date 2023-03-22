Film Room: Baker Mayfield's Top 5 Career Plays 

75-Yard Bomb

Against his former team in Week One of the 2022 season, Mayfield put on an electric show in his Panthers' debut. The gunslinger engineered a couple of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including a 75-yarder to Robbie Anderson on a post route. Anderson capitalized on the browns' blown coverage and waltzed into the end zone. The connection cut the Browns' lead to just two points with six minutes remaining. Once again in the face of pressure, Mayfield backpedaled and got the storybook-pass off to Anderson.