Film Room: Baker Mayfield's Top 5 Career Plays 

A new chapter begins for veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. The page turns to the upcoming 2023 season, where Mayfield will compete for the Bucs' starting role alongside 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask. Mayfield officially signed with the club on Monday, prompting the question: what are the Bucs getting in Baker Mayfield? In a comprehensive look at his five-year career spanning three different teams including the Browns, Panthers and Rams, let's dive into film. Here is a reflective trip down memory lane at a few of Mayfield's sensational plays:
Hail Mary
Baker Mayfield's prayer was answered. Down by 16 with a few seconds remining in the first half, Cleveland Browns' quarterback, Mayfield, lobbed a miraculous 57-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones from his own 38-yard line. The pass traveled 66.4 yards in the air, making it the longest completed throw in the Next Gen Stats era since 2016. Mayfield navigated pressure by the Cardinals' four-man rush, rolled to the right and heaved the ball towards the end zone. Peoples-Jones high-pointed the ball vs. triple coverage and hauled in the pass. That play exemplified Mayfield's incredible arm strength.
43-Yard Strike
In Prime-Time on Thursday Night Football, Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. connected for a highlight-worthy play in the first half. The pair hooked up on a touchdown pass off play-action, which gave the Browns a 13-3 lead against rival Cincinnati. Beckham Jr. beat Bengals' defensive back William Jackson III on a lethal double move and Mayfield loaded up a perfectly-timed 43-yard laser. The play not only showcased Mayfield's arm but anticipation skills, knowing where the ball had to be placed before Jackson could close the gap on Beckham Jr.
Small Window
In the second quarter against the Panthers, Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry on a 51-yard touchdown pass from third-and-17, tying the game at 14. The pocket broke down, Mayfield rolled to the left and fired a rocket to Landry in double coverage. Mayfield threaded the needle and completed a challenging, over-the-body throw while on the move. There was one place to put the football and Mayfield delivered. That play was arguably the best throw of Mayfield's NFL career – one worth celebrating in this rundown.
75-Yard Bomb
Against his former team in Week One of the 2022 season, Mayfield put on an electric show in his Panthers' debut. The gunslinger engineered a couple of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including a 75-yarder to Robbie Anderson on a post route. Anderson capitalized on the browns' blown coverage and waltzed into the end zone. The connection cut the Browns' lead to just two points with six minutes remaining. Once again in the face of pressure, Mayfield backpedaled and got the storybook-pass off to Anderson.
Improbable Comeback
Mayfield arrived in L.A. on Tuesday and orchestrated an improbable 98-yard game-winning drive in his Rams' debut via Thursday Night Football. From second-and-10 with 11 seconds on the clock, Mayfield did the impossible. Down 16-10 against the Raiders, Mayfield delivered a precise 23-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown pass to Van Jefferson in single coverage, snapping the team's six-game losing streak. The Raiders stayed in press, the weak side safety stayed down, and Jefferson won off the line of scrimmage. In a performance worthy of a movie script, Mayfield secured the 17-16 victory.