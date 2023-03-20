Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Add Chase Edmonds to Backfield

RB Chase Edmonds, who split time in 2022 between Miami and Denver after four productive seasons with the Cardinals, signed with the Buccaneers on Monday, adding experienced depth to the backfield

Mar 20, 2023 at 05:20 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

16x9

Whoever is under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 to begin the post-Tom Brady era, he will have one more reliable set of hands to which to distribute the football.

On Monday, the Buccaneers signed free agent running back Chase Edmonds, most recently of the Denver Broncos, to a one-year deal. He joins incumbent starter Rachaad White in Tampa Bay's backfield, along with reserves Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird. The Buccaneers released Leonard Fournette, their leading rusher in 2022, last Friday.

Before splitting last season between Miami and Denver, Edmonds spent his first four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and proved productive both as a runner and a pass-catcher. A fourth-round pick out of Fordham in 2018, he ran for 1,551 yards and caught 128 passes for 921 yards in that span while scoring a total of 14 touchdowns. Edmonds averaged 4.7 yards per carry and 7.2 yards per reception for Arizona. He was the Cardinals' primary starter in 2021, opening 11 of the 12 games in which he played and notching a career-high 903 yards from scrimmage.

In 2022, Edmonds signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent, joining a backfield that also included Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed. He ran 42 times for 120 yards and caught 10 passes for 96 yards for Miami before being traded to Denver on November 1. A high ankle sprain forced him to injured reserve after just two appearances for the Broncos but he returned to play in the last three games and finished with a career-best 5.8 yards per touch.

Overall, Edmonds has logged 401 carries for 1,796 yards and 11 touchdowns while hauling in 144 passes for 1,078 yards and six more scores.

Because Edmonds was released by the Broncos on March 13, his signing will not factor into the compensatory pick formula for the Buccaneers in 2024.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield Ready to 'Dive In Headfirst' with Bucs

New Bucs QB Baker Mayfield knows a thing or two about learning a new offense, sometimes within a very tight timespan, and he's ready to begin that process right away in Tampa

news

Bucs Bring Back Cam Gill, Pat O'Connor

The Buccaneers helped their special teams and pass-rush depth on Monday by re-signing OLB Cam Gill and DL Patrick O'Connor, both of whom have been productive in limited roles

news

Buccaneers 2023 Free Agency Tracker

The Bucs got off to a good start in free agency by retaining rising-star cornerback Jamel Dean, but they still face a long list of UFAs…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

news

Bucs Long Planned for 2023 Cap Situation, Still Intend to Compete

The Bucs knew they would be facing a tough salary cap situation in 2023 after three years of aggressive spending, but they had a plan to come out the other side without sacrificing their goal to compete for another division title

news

Free Agency Tour of the NFC South | Brianna's Blitz

Recapping the previous week during the busting offseason, a tour through the NFC South

news

5 Things to Know About QB Baker Mayfield

A tour through the former Heisman Trophy winner's career in the NFL

news

Jason Licht: Bucs Have Agreed to Terms with QB Baker Mayfield

On Thursday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht confirmed that the team has agreed to terms with free agent QB Baker Mayfield, setting up a competition for the starting job with third-year passer Kyle Trask

news

Anthony Nelson Agrees to Terms with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were able to retain fifth-year edge rusher Anthony Nelson, who has 10.5 sacks over the past two seasons and who provided several crucial plays down the stretch last season after becoming a starter

news

Jamel Dean Staying With Bucs, Agrees to Terms on New Four-Year Deal

Despite a tight salary cap situation, the Buccaneers were able to retain standout cornerback Jamel Dean on a new four-year contract just before the start of free agency

news

Bucs Agree to Terms with G Aaron Stinnie

The Bucs have retained guard Aaron Stinnie, a 2020 postseason standout, on a new one-year deal, adding another competitor for potential openings on the interior line

news

Bucs Trade Shaq Mason to Texans

The Buccaneers gained the second pick in the sixth round in a deal that sent veteran guard Shaq Mason to Houston on Wednesday…Acquired a year ago in a deal with the Patriots, Mason started 18 games for the Bucs in 2022

Advertising